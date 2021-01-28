BAXTER — The fifth-ranked Macon County High School girls basketball team couldn’t slow down top-ranked Upperman, suffering a 74-44 loss to the homestanding Lady Bees on Jan. 19.
“Right now, they’re a better basketball team than we are,” Tigerette head coach Larry White said. “They’ve played like that in all the (game) films I’ve had. They return every player (from last season’s squad).”
The District 8-AA rivals met 12 times over the previous three seasons, with each winning six times.
In fact, Macon County entered the contest having won six consecutive games against Upperman, which had a 15-game winning streak against the Tigerettes prior to that.
Last week, the undefeated Lady Bees regularly penetrated to the basket and converted, shooting 64% from the field.
“They got to the rim all the time,” White said. “Coming up here, that was the No. 1 thing we were supposed to try to stop.”
Upperman jumped out to leads of 7-0 and 12-1 as Abigail Johnson and Aiyana Levy converted three-point plays early on.
In the final minute of the first quarter, Macon County senior Abby Shoulders converted a layin off of a backdoor feed from classmate Saranda Woodson, and senior teammate Jalynn Gregory scored the first five points of the second stanza, with her 23-footer cutting the deficit to four points (20-16).
However, the Lady Bees responded by scoring the next 14 points.
Gregory accounted for all 13 of her team’s second-quarter points, but the lead expanded to 19 points (43-24) by halftime.
Upperman senior guard Reagan Hurst — who was a Class AA Miss Basketball finalist last season — benefitted the most from the dribble penetration, scoring 19 of her game-high 30 points in the first half.
“We’re probably going to have to play inside the (three-point arc) to defend the rim,” White said.
The lead continued to swell in the second half, reaching 35 points when junior point guard Brooklyn Crouch made two free throws with 4:31 remaining.
Johnson joined Hurst in double figures with 17 points, and Levy and Crouch scored 11 and nine points, respectively.
Gregory finished with 16 points, and Shoulders provided 10.
The Tigerettes shot just 28% from the field.
“We hope we get to play them two, three, four times for sure,” White said. “That wasn’t the war. That’s the first battle.”
Macon County lost for the third time in four games, the first time that has happened since February of 2017 (a stretch that included losses to Upperman, Smith County and Upperman again). The Tigerettes suffered a 20-point loss at York Institute one week earlier and then dropped a 22-point contest against unbeaten Ensworth four days later.
“We are going to have to change our press offense,” White said. “That was not good tonight or on Saturday (against Ensworth).”
- Macon County bounced back with a 70-42 win over visiting Smith County on Friday evening.
The Tigerettes claimed a 67-40 victory when the two teams met in Carthage on Jan. 4.
In the rematch, Macon County led 22-6 after one period of play and 41-18 by halftime.
The Tigerettes shot 51% from the field and made 11 3-pointers, while the Lady Owls shot just 31% from the field and committed 15 turnovers.
Shoulders finished with a game-high 19 points and three steals, scoring 15 of those points in the first half and sinking all three of her three-point attempts.
Gregory provided 15 points, seven assists and two blocked shots, and classmate Taylor Ward scored 10 points.
The remaining scoring for Macon County is as follows: Woodson 9 points, Emily Ashburn 6, Cadence Carter 4, Allie Thompson 4 and Myle Crowder 3.
Smith County’s Emma Enoch made five 3-pointers and scored a team-high 16 points.
Macon County improved to 5-2 in District 8-AA play.
