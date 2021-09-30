The Macon County High School volleyball squad entered last Thursday evening’s district clash with visiting White House Heritage with remaining hopes of winning the District 11-AA championship.
However, those aspirations were dashed as the Tigerettes suffered a 25-19, 25-14, 25-15 loss to the visiting Lady Patriots at Nera White Gymnasium.
The match was a stark contrast to the two teams’ first meeting, a 17-25, 11-25, 25-15, 25-22, 15-6 win for White House Heritage on its home court in a match played on Sept. 2.
“The girls just played better (in the earlier meeting),” Tigerette head coach Brooke Smith said of her players. “They went in confident.
“Tonight, I don’t know if there was too much distraction or if they had it too much in their heads, but they did not show up.”
While leading by a point in the early stages, Madi Horton produced a kill for the Lady Patriots and then stepped to the service line and reeled off eight consecutive points, including five service winners.
That staked White House Heritage out to a 15-6 lead.
Macon County didn’t get any closer than five points for the remainder of the opening game.
An ace from junior Allie Thompson gave the Tigerettes a 6-3 lead in game two, but moments later, Maddie Francis served up nine consecutive points to propel the Lady Patriots out to a 13-6 lead.
White House Heritage continued to expand the margin.
“They did the same thing they did the last time,” Smith said. “Macon County was a totally different team.”
Two kills from junior Macy Meador and another by Thompson helped the Tigerettes out to a 4-0 lead in the third game.
However, the Lady Patriots battled back to take an 11-10 lead, and Hannah Myers stepped to the service line and served up six consecutive points to create a seven-point cushion.
Macon County couldn’t recover.
“I try to encourage them and tell them that every point is a new point and whatever just happened is done with,” Smith said. “When the point is dead, you’re about to play a new point. That’s the great thing about volleyball. It’s all new.
“It just gets in their heads. They shut themselves down when they make a few mistakes.”
White House Heritage improved to 5-0 against 11-AA competition and clinched the regular-season district title with Thursday’s victory.
The Tigerettes fell to 3-2 in district play.
Both teams were slated to conclude district action on Tuesday, with Macon County hosting Greenbrier and White House Heritage facing cross-town rival White House.
- The Tigerettes rolled to a 25-23, 25-22, 22-25, 25-17 victory at White House on Sept. 21.
The two teams played in Lafayette on Aug. 26, with Macon County hanging on for a 25-21, 25-23, 13-25, 15-25, 15-12 win over visiting White House.
In the rematch, junior Ellie Coley produced a team-leading 15 kills and also had 12 digs, and Meador and Thompson compiled 12 kills each. Meador also had 20 digs and three aces, and Thompson provided two blocks.
Junior setter Cadence Carter finished with 30 assists and 22 digs, and senior libero Myle Crowder led the team with 23 digs.
- Macon County competed in the Watertown Tournament last weekend and finished as the runner-up in the silver division.
The Tigerettes won three of their six matches.
They opened play with a 25-18, 25-16 win over Davidson Academy, followed by losses to Central Magnet (26-24, 25-16) and Brentwood Academy (25-14, 25-12).
Macon County rebounded with a 25-16, 25-13 win over Jackson County and then reached the silver division championship match with a 25-14, 25-18 victory over Covenant Christian.
However, the Tigerettes suffered a 25-17, 25-22, 15-7 loss to Lincoln County in the final.
Over those six matches, Thompson compiled a team-leading 34 kills, 12 aces and four blocks.
Coley and Meador provided 28 and 25 kills, respectively. Meador also served up seven aces and had 34 digs, and Coley compiled 29 digs.
Carter ended the weekend with 85 assists and a team-leading 49 digs, and Crowder had 40 digs and six kills.
Wyatt provided 36 digs, nine kills and seven aces.
