The Macon County High School softball team erupted for six runs in the second inning, propelling the Tigerettes to a 10-7 victory over visiting DeKalb County on Tuesday evening.

Junior Gianna Holden doubled in a run during second-inning outburst, and seniors Ellie Coley and Macy Meador singled in runs during the frame.

