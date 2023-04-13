The Macon County High School softball team erupted for six runs in the second inning, propelling the Tigerettes to a 10-7 victory over visiting DeKalb County on Tuesday evening.
Junior Gianna Holden doubled in a run during second-inning outburst, and seniors Ellie Coley and Macy Meador singled in runs during the frame.
Macon County led 8-0 before DeKalb County responded with two runs in both the third and fifth innings to cut the margin in half.
However, Kenley Roark led off the bottom of the fifth with a double and scored when Ryleigh Coley’s single was misplayed in rightfield.
Meador drove in Katie Shockley with a two-out double.
Ellie Coley finished with four hits — including a double — and she also picked up the complete-game victory in the pitcher’s circle. Coley allowed two earned runs on seven hits, walked two and struck out five.
Meador also had three hits — including a double — scored two runs and drove in two runs, and Holden drove in three runs.
• One day later, the Tigerettes rolled to a 10-0, six-inning win at White County.
Ellie Coley tossed a three-hit shutout, striking out nine hitters while issuing just one base on balls.
Ellie Coley also drove in three runs.
Meador doubled twice and scored three runs. Addison Woodard singled, drew three walks, scored two runs and drove in a run, and senior Cadence Carter singled, drew two walks and drove in two runs. Ryleigh Coley also had two hits.
Macon County improved to 7-7 overall and to 5-1 in District 7-3A.
