BAXTER — The Macon County High School softball squad rallied for a 5-4 victory over visiting Upperman last Thursday.
The Tigerettes — who avenged a 7-4 loss to the visiting Lady Bees on March 21 — improved to 9-7 overall and to 7-1 in District 7-3A play, leaving them atop the district standings.
With the contest tied at 4, Macon County senior leadoff hitter Macy Meador doubled to lead off the seventh inning, moved to third base thanks to an error on the play and scored on Ellie Coley’s groundout.
After Coley surrendered a leadoff single in the bottom of the seventh, the senior pitcher retired the next three hitters to secure the win.
Coley went the distance in the pitcher’s circle, allowing four earned runs on five hits. The right-hander walked two hitters and struck out three.
After the Lady Bees scored two runs in the bottom of the second, the Tigerettes responded with three runs in the top of the third.
Upperman tied the contest by producing a run in the bottom of the third.
The Tigerettes added a run in the fourth, but Upperman tied the contest again by producing a run in the fifth.
Meador finished with three hits — including a triple — scored two runs and drove in two.
Teammate Kayla Frye provided two hits and scored a run.
• Two days earlier, Macon County rolled to a 7-1 victory over visiting Stone Memorial.
The two teams played in Crossville on March 16, with the Tigerettes capturing a 7-1 win.
In the rematch, the Tigerettes took control with a four-run first inning, added another run in the second and two in the fourth.
Macon County compiled 13 hits.
Meador finished with three hits — including a triple — scored a run and drove in a run, and both Coley and Katie Shockley provided two hits.
Senior teammate Cadence Carter provided one hit, scored a run and drove in two.
Coley scattered six hits in a complete-game effort, walking three while striking out seven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.