The Macon County Tigerettes had a chance to record their first victory of the season on Nov. 23, but fell 46-40 to Gordonsville.
The Tigerettes had a two-point lead in the fourth quarter, and had a chance to increase that advantage in the final minutes, but missed the front end of two one-and-one situations, plus missed both shots on a shooting foul. Meanwhile, Gordonsville was able to score down the stretch and put the game away in the closing seconds.
The Tigerettes were led in scoring by Kaydence Walrond, who finished with 13 points. Natalie Green and Laityn Kirby had eight points apiece for the Tigerettes. Karly Ramsey had four points for Macon County. Valerie Kirby added three points. Alexis Bandy and Kyra N. Gregory had two points to round out the scoring for the Tigerettes.
Macon County were back in action Tuesday night at Clay County and are scheduled to host Smith County on Saturday at 6 p.m., and host Westmoreland next Tuesday at 6 p.m.
