WATERTOWN — Cadence Carter’s recent power surge kept the second-seeded Macon County High School softball team’s hopes for a District 8-AA Tournament championship alive.
However, top-seeded Upperman managed to hold off the Tigerettes, claiming an 8-6 win in Thursday evening’s winner-take-all championship game at Watertown High School.
“It was very exhausting,” Carter said. “We had played two full, seven-inning games. We had to give it our all, because we wanted to play at home. It didn’t turn out like we wanted it to.”
Macon County forced the final game with a 4-3 win over the Lady Bees earlier in the afternoon.
However, with the Tigerettes having come out of the loser’s bracket (due to Wednesday afternoon’s 15-11 loss to Upperman), they had to defeat Upperman twice on Thursday in order to claim the title.
In the championship game, the Lady Bees erupted for eight runs in the fourth inning, with two Macon County errors aiding the cause.
“We always say that we have one bad inning that ruins the game when we play Upperman,” Carter said. “I feel like it’s all in our heads. It’s the name on the jersey. One bad inning kills us every time.
“Hopefully, we can get out of that one bad inning if we play them again.”
The Tigerettes responded with four runs in the sixth inning.
Carter led off with a home run, and Ellie Coley and Trista Jenkins followed with singles.
Then, three consecutive errors allowed Coley and Jenkins to score and left the bases loaded.
Freshman Malia Liles scored the fourth run when junior Allie Warner reached on a fielder’s choice.
However, a double play ended the inning and prevented further damage.
Then, Macon County sophomore Macy Meador doubled in the seventh, and Carter followed with a home run, her team-leading 18th of the season and seventh in three days.
“We’ve seen all these pitchers throughout the season,” Carter said. “We kind of know what they are throwing. Most people just throw fastballs.”
Coley followed Carter’s blast with a single, and Jenkins was hit by a pitch with one out.
However, another double play ended the game.
The Tigerettes actually outhit Upperman, 11-7. Both Carter and Coley produced three hits.
Coley went the distance in the pitcher’s circle, allowing two earned runs. She walked two and struck out three.
- Carter’s two-run home run in the top of the seventh forced the second championship game, giving her squad the one-run victory earlier in the afternoon.
“All I was looking for a base hit to move her or score her, knowing we just had to stay alive,” Carter said. “It was an inside pitch.”
Senior Abby Shoulders was hit by a pitch to lead off the seventh, and after Meador grounded into a forceout, Carter gave her squad the lead.
“It was knowing we had another chance to keep playing and have another chance to win the game and win the tournament,” Carter said. “It was for Abby (Shoulders), our senior.”
Carter had three of her squad’s seven hits.
Coley closed the door in the bottom of the seventh to earn the complete-game victory. The sophomore right-hander allowed three earned runs on eight hits, walked three and struck out two.
Both teams scored a first-inning run, with Meador scoring when Coley reached on an error.
The Lady Bees took the lead with a two-run second inning.
In the fourth, Meador and Carter produced back-to-back singles, and Meador crossed the plate on Coley’s groundout to pull Macon County to within a run.
Coley didn’t allow more than one baserunner over the final five innings.
Carter, Coley and Shoulders were named to the all-tournament team.
“Everybody always thought it would be Upperman and DeKalb going to the region,” Carter said. “It was good to show everybody that we were better than one of those teams.
“We’ve always been classified as underdogs. We’ve actually pulling it out this year.”
