The Macon County High School softball team surrendered three runs or more in three of the final four innings of a 13-4 loss to visiting Upperman on March 22.
The two programs played for the district championship last season.
The Lady Bees led just 5-3 in their first meeting this season before erupting for five runs in the fifth inning and three more in the seventh.
Upperman also scored three runs in fourth to take a 5-1 lead, but the Tigerettes responded with two runs in the bottom of the frame, thanks to run-scoring singles from junior Cadence Carter and freshman Gianna Holden.
Senior teammate Kara Case singled in a run in the bottom of the third, cutting the Lady Bee lead to a run (2-1).
Senior Jaycee Sweeney’s three-run home run highlighted the five-run fifth.
Macon County junior pitcher Ellie Coley issued six walks over the first 3 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs on three hits while striking out five hitters.
Kayla Frye came on in relief, surrendering eight hits over the final 3 2/3 innings.
Holden had three of her squad’s nine hits, and both Carter and Coley provided two hits.
The Tigerettes suffered a 9-0 loss at White County on Thursday afternoon.
The Warriorettes scored in four different innings, producing five runs in the fifth.
White County senior Addison Abell — a Union University signee — tossed a five-hitter, issuing two base on balls while striking out nine hitters.
Both Case and Coley singled and doubled, accounting for four of the team’s hits, and junior teammate Macy Meador singled.
Frye allowed six hits and three walks over 4 2/3 innings, surrendering eight runs (five earned) while striking out three.
Coley pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowing an earned run on one hit. She walked two and struck out one.
Macon County fell to 2-2 in District 7-3A play.
The Tigerettes hosted the Macon County Tournament last weekend, which was held Cookeville’s Cane Creek Sportsplex.
Macon County opened play with a 16-2, five-inning win over Livingston Academy on Friday.
Coley picked up the complete-game victory and also finished with two hits — including a two-run home run — three runs scored and three runs batted in at the plate.
In the pitcher’s circle, Coley limited the Lady Wildcats to five hits, allowed two earned runs and struck out eight.
Her two-run homer came during the nine-run third inning. Case provided a two-run double in the third, and Meador followed with a run-scoring double. Carter also singled in a run in the third.
Case and Meador hit back-to-back homers in the fourth inning, with Case’s being a two-run shot.
Meador had three of her team’s 13 hits, and Case, Carter, Coley and Holden all produced two hits.
Then, Macon County claimed a 12-6, three-inning win over Hampton on Friday evening.
Carter doubled in two runs during the six-run first inning, and Holden singled in a run prior to senior Trista Jenkins’ three-run home run.
Bailey Turner singled in a run during the three-run second inning, and Jenkins singled in a run in the third.
Meador finished with three hits and scored two runs, and both Jenkins and senior Allie Warner provided two hits.
The Tigerettes rolled to a 16-3, four-inning win over Monroe County (Kentucky) on Saturday morning.
Case and Meador again hit back-to-back home runs during the nine-run fourth, with Case again providing a two-run shot.
Coley also doubled in two runs in the fourth, and Warner singled in two fourth-inning runs.
Turner’s two-run single highlighted the five-run first, which was followed by a two-run second inning.
Turner finished with two hits and three runs batted in.
Case had two hits, two runs and two runs batted in.
Meador provided three hits, scored four runs and drove in two, and Carter also had three hits, scored two and drove in two.
Coley picked up the complete-game win, allowing three earned runs on five hits. She walked one and struck out three.
Macon County concluded pool play with Saturday morning’s 12-1, three-inning win over East Nashville.
Frye pitched a no-hitter, surrendering a first-inning run due to a pair of walks. Frye walked three and struck out five.
Warner’s three-run home run highlighted the nine-run first inning.
The Tigerettes added a run in the second inning and two in the third.
Macon County opened bracket play by rolling to a 10-1, five-inning victory over Polk County.
Over four innings of work, Coley allowed an earned run on two hits, walked two and struck out four.
Frye came on to toss a scoreless fifth inning.
Coley also led her squad offensively with three hits, three runs scored and a run batted in.
Case also provided three hits and scored twice, and Jenkins produced two hits, scored twice and drove in a run.
The Tigerettes were eliminated with an 11-0, four-inning loss to defending state champion Farragut on Saturday afternoon.
It was Macon County’s fourth game of the day.
Coley’s two singles were the only hits allowed by Lady Admiral senior Avery Flatford, a Tennessee Tech signee. Flatford struck out nine hitters.
Frye pitched the first 1 2/3 innings, allowing 11 runs (five earned) on nine hits.
Coley came on to toss the final 2 1/3 inning of scoreless relief, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out four hitters.
The Tigerettes fell to 10-4.
Farragut won the tournament with an 11-2 win over Karns later on Saturday.
