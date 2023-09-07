The Macon County High School volleyball squad fell to a pair of district foes last week, beginning with a 25-16, 25-19, 25-15 loss at White House Heritage on Aug. 29.
Seniors Karly Tirjan and Kaydence Walrond and junior Journey Beasley led the Tigerettes with four kills each, and Walrond also served up two aces.
Junior teammate Cadence Daveport finished with a team-leading 16 digs.
Junior setter Greenley Clayborne provided nine assists.
Two days later, Macon Countys suffered a 25-18, 25-15, 25-14 setback to visiting Greenbrier.
Tirjan provided seven kills, and Clayborne had 13 assists and an ace.
Senior teammate Lillia Williams also served up an ace and had a block as well.
Tigerette junior Bree Griggs led the team with 11 digs.
Macon County fell to 4-7 overall and to 2-4 in District 9-AA play.
- On Aug. 26, the Tigerettes played in the White House Wipeout Tournament, winning two of its five matches.
In pool play, Macon County defeated Christian Community but dropped contests against East Robertson and Gallatin.
That left the Tigerettes in the silver bracket, opening bracket play with a win over McGavock before being eliminated with a loss to Waverly in the semifinal round.
Over those five matches, Walrond led the team with 22 kills, and Beasley led the team with five aces and 48 digs.
Clayborne dished out 67 assists, and both Walrond and Williams had two blocks.
