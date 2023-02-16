The Macon County High School girls basketball team concluded District 7-3A play with an 81-64 loss at White County on Feb. 7.
The two teams played in Lafayette on Jan. 13, with the Warriorettes claiming a 74-44 victory.
Updated: February 16, 2023 @ 9:49 am
The Macon County High School girls basketball team concluded District 7-3A play with an 81-64 loss at White County on Feb. 7.
The two teams played in Lafayette on Jan. 13, with the Warriorettes claiming a 74-44 victory.
In the rematch, the Tigerettes led for much of the first half.
Senior center Allie Thompson scored eight first-quarter points to help Macon County take a 15-14 lead into the second period.
Teammates Karly Ramsey and Kaydence Walrond scored four points each in the second quarter as the Tigerettes maintained a halftime lead, 27-24.
However, White County erupted for 33 points in the third quarter to take control of the contest, taking a 57-39 lead into the final period.
Nia Powers scored all of her game-high 26 points in the second half, 16 of which came in the third quarter.
Nine players scored for the Warriorettes, with Celeste Reed providing 19 points as well.
White County was 21 of 27 at the free-throw line.
Macon County shot 51% from the field and was 19 of 25 at the charity stripe.
Walrond and Thompson led the Tigerettes offensively with 17 and 16 points, respectively, and Ramsey scored 14.
Katie Jo Shockley finished with eight points, followed by Laityn Kirby (6 points), Nataline Green (2) and Kaylee Slayton (1).
The Tigerettes concluded the regular season with a 57-43 loss at Clay County last Thursday evening.
It was the eighth consecutive loss for Macon County.
Macon County dropped a 70-57 contest to the visiting Lady Bulldogs on Dec. 12.
In the second meeting, the Tigerettes fell behind early on and couldn’t recover. Macon County trailed 19-11 after one period of play, 33-21 at halftime and 43-32 entering the final period.
Abby Head and Halle Buford led the Lady Bulldogs offensively with 19 and 16 points, respectively.
Clay County made 16 of 25 free-throw attempts, while Macon County was 12 of 21 at the free-throw line.
Thompson scored a team-high 17 points, and Ramsey provided 11 points, followed by Green (6), Kirby (4), Shockley (3) and Walrond (2).
