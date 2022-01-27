The Macon County Tigerettes dropped three games this past week, falling at home to Cumberland County Friday night, and also at Smith County on Tuesday and DeKalb County on Thursday night.
In the loss to Cumberland County, the Tigerettes trailed 12-5 after the first period, and Cumberland lengthened the lead to 22-10 by halftime.
In the third quarter, the Lady Jets continued to press and continued to add to their lead, holding a 49-21 lead with one quarter to play.
Reserves played much of the final quarter, as Cumberland County claimed a 60-25 victory.
Kaydence Walrond led the Tigerettes with eight points, while Karly Ramsey added seven and Natalie Green finished wth six points. Laityn Kirby and Valerie Kirby rounded out the scoring for Macon County with two points each.
“Their length bothered us,” Tigerettes coach Larry White said. “With this team, I see places where we’ve improved, but we’ve still got a long way to go.”
Against DeKalb County in a makeup district game, the Tigerettes again were hurt by a slow start.
DeKalb jumped out to a 17-6 advantage in the first quarter and pushed that lead to 30-14 by halftime.
In the second half, the home team, outscored the Tigerettes by 12 points to go up 48-20.
Macon County did make a bit of a run in the final period, scoring 12 points in the fourth quarter.
Ramsey was the high scorer for the Tigerettes, tossing in 16 for Macon County. Green added seven and Laityn Kirby finished with six points for Macon. Grace Deckert had two points and Valerie Kirby added one for the Tigerettes.
In the loss against Smith County, the Tigerettes fell short, 64-45 at Carthage.
The Lady Owls were up 10-4 after the first quarter, and added to that lead to go up 25-15 at the half.
Smith County then blew the game open in the third quarter, taking a 45-27 edge before holding on to claim the 19-point win.
Walrond led the Tigerettes with 15 points, having the hot hand by making five three-pointers. Ramsey had 11 points. Green also reached double digits with 10 points, while Kyra Gregory and Laityn Kirby had three each. Valerie Kirby had two points and Ashlyn Phelps finished with one.
