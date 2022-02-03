The Macon County Tigerettes suffered a pair of district losses this past week, falling at home Friday night to Upperman, 60-17 and Tuesday night at Livingston, 76-37.
The young Tigerettes, who feature eight freshmen on the roster, fell victim to Upperman’s full-court press on Friday night, as they were unable to convert shots early in the game.
The Lady Bees rushed out to a 15-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and extended that lead over the Tigerettes 33-8 at halftime.
In the third period, the Tigerettes again had issues making shots and trailed 50-13 by the end of the period.
Tigerettes coach Larry White said he has seen improvement in the squad and remains pleased with their effort, despite the growing pains.
“We had every opportunity in the world to make shots early and we couldn’t do it. Their press really didn’t bother us that much; we just couldn’t make shots,” White said. “But my girls played hard. I certainly can’t fault their effort, and I’m proud of all the people that came out to the game. We’ve still had good support this year.”
Kaydence Walrond led the Tigerettes in scoring with six points, while Natalie Green added five. Karly Ramsey tossed in three points, while Ashlyn Phelps tallied two and Alexis Bandy finished with one.
Livingston 76, Macon Co. 37
On the road on Tuesday night, the Tigerettes trailed 23-6 after the first quarter, but showed signs of life in the second period, playing close to the Lady Wildcats and being outscored just 15-12 in the frame.
Livingston led by 20 at the half 38-18, and pushed that advantage to 60-30 at the end of the third quarter.
Turnovers hurt the Tigerettes, as they gave the ball away 21 times to just five takeaways in the game.
Natalie Green led Macon County in scoring with 13 points, while Karly Ramsey also reached double digits with 11 points. Laityn Kirby notched five points in the game, and Alexis Bandy and Grace Deckert finished with three points apiece. Kaydence Walrond rounded out the Tigerettes’ scoring with two points.
Macon County was scheduled to visit Westmoreland Monday night and return home to play DeKalb County on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.