BAXTER — The Macon County High School girls basketball squad concluded its season with a 67-44 loss at second-seeded Upperman in the two teams’ District 7-3A Tournament opener on Feb. 14.
It was the third meeting between the two teams, with the defending state champion Lady Bees winning the regular-season contests by scores of 50-18 and 58-37.
Last week, Upperman built an early lead and then pulled away by outscoring the seventh-seeded Tigerettes 21-6 in the third quarter, turning a 35-26 halftime lead into a 24-point advantage entering the final period.
Macon County sophomore guard Laityn Kirby scored seven of her 11 points in the first quarter as the Tigerettes trailed just 17-11 after eight minutes of action.
Sophomore center Natalie Green and junior guard Kaydence Walrond scored nine points each for Macon County, backed by Allie Thompson (8 points) and Karly Ramsey (7).
Jayla Cobb paced four Lady Bees to score in double figures with 21 points.
Upperman kept its season alive, advancing to the district semifinals and earning a berth to the regional tournament with the victory.
The Tigerettes dropped their final nine games of the season and lose two players to graduation, Thompson and Cadence Carter.
(0) comments
