BAXTER — The Macon County High School girls basketball squad concluded its season with a 67-44 loss at second-seeded Upperman in the two teams’ District 7-3A Tournament opener on Feb. 14.

It was the third meeting between the two teams, with the defending state champion Lady Bees winning the regular-season contests by scores of 50-18 and 58-37.

