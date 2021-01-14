The Macon County High School Junior High girls basketball team scored the first eight points of overtime, remaining unbeaten with a 41-32 victory over visiting Celina last Thursday evening.
“This is good for us,” Tigerette head coach Mike Prock said of the close game. “But we have to play better.”
Turnovers impacted the final minutes of regulation as the Tigerettes trailed by four points with two minutes remaining.
However, Kyra N. Gregory came up with back-to-back steals and turned those into a three-point play and then into a game-tying free throw.
Gregory put a missed shot back up and in with 37 seconds remaining to give her squad the lead, but Baylor Walden made two free throws for the Lady Bulldogs that ultimately forced overtime.
Macon County’s Karly Ramsey scored the first four points of overtime on layins, the first of which came off of the opening tip-off and the second of which came after a Journey Beasley steal.
“We got a couple of steals (early in overtime), and we got passes and lay-ups off of it,” Prock said.
Then, Ramsey passed to center Natalie Green for a basket, and Gregory tossed in two free throws to create the eight-point margin.
There was one tie and four lead changes in the first half.
Kendall Hamilton’s layin late in the half gave the Lady Bulldogs a 17-15 lead at halftime.
“We were fouling too much in the first half,” Prock said.
The lead changed hands again in the third quarter, and the two teams entered the final period tied at 22.
“We had open looks,” Prock said. “I never said, ‘Quit shooting.’ If you’re open, you have to shoot it.”
Back-to-back baskets from Celina point guard Laci Wix — who finished with a team-high 12 points — gave her squad a four-point lead midway through the final period.
That’s when Gregory’s steals helped ignite the Tigerette comeback.
Gregory finished with a game-high 20 points.
“Kyra kind of brought us back,” Prock said. “We finally started taking it to the basket.”
The Tigerettes improved to 12-0.
- Macon County dominated play in a 34-14 win over visiting Knox Doss Middle at Drakes Creek two days earlier.
The Tigerettes led 8-0 after one period of play, 16-2 at halftime and 32-6 entering the final period.
Ramsey led Macon County offensively with 14 points, backed by Alexis Bandy (7 points), Kyra N. Gregory (5), Green (4), Kyra S. Gregory (2) and Vanessa Kirby (2).
Ayden Wood scored all of her team-high 10 points in the second half for the Lady Mustangs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.