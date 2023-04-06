CROSSVILLE — The Macon County High School softball squad exploded for 12 runs in the first inning and added 11 more in the second in last Thursday’s 24-0, three-inning victory at Cumberland County.
Tigerette senior Cadence Carter hit a three-run home run in the first inning, and she had a two-run double and a run-scoring single in the second inning.
Carter finished with three hits, four runs scored and six runs batted in (RBI).
Kayla Frye also had three hits, scored twice and drove in four runs, and Addison Woodard provided two hits, drew a walk, scored four runs and drove in two.
Gianna Holden reached base four times — via two hits and two walks — scored two runs and drove in three.
Kenley Roark scored three runs and had two hits, and Katie Shockley finished with two hits and scored two runs.
Senior pitcher Ellie Coley tossed a one-hitter, striking out five hitters.
Macon County improved to 5-7 overall and to 3-1 in District 7-3A.
• One day earlier, the Tigerettes rolled to an 18-0, four-inning win over visiting Jackson County.
Macon County scored in all four of its turns at-bat and compiled 15 hits.
Ellie Coley doubled three times, drew a walk, scored three runs and drove in one.
Carter, Frye, Holden and Woodard all had two hits, and Carter, Frye and Holden all scored twice.
Carter drove in three, and Frye drove in two.
Ryleigh Coley drove in three runs as well.
Ellie Coley allowed one hit over two innings, walked one and struck out two.
Frye tossed two hitless innings, walking one while striking out two.
• The Tigerettes suffered a 4-3 loss at Westmoreland on March 27.
Macon County outhit the host squad 11-10, but the Tigerettes weren’t able to hold on to a 3-0 lead.
Roark led off the second inning with a single and scored on Ryleigh Coley’s one-out double.
Courtesy runner Cadence Davenport scored on Bailey Turner’s groundout, and Woodard’s two-out bunt allowed Shockley to score.
Woodard, Roark, Shockley and Ryleigh Coley all had two hits for Macon County.
The Lady Eagles scored one run in the third inning, tied the game with two runs in the sixth and then produced the game-winning run when senior Anna Creasy tripled with one out in the seventh inning and scored on Brookelynn Sealise’s bunt.
Ellie Coley scattered six hits over four innings in the pitcher’s circle, allowing one earned run while recording five strikeouts.
Frye pitched 21/3 inning, allowing three earned runs on four hits. Frye recorded one strikeout.
