The Macon County Tigerettes fell Tuesday night at home to District 7-AAA rival Livingston Academy, 78-37.
Macon County trailed 23-11 after the first quarter and fell behind 43-20 by halftime.
The Tigerettes played a bit closer in the third period, being outscored 18-13 in frame.
In the fourth quarter, Livingston outscored Macon County 17-4 to take home the big win.
Kaydence Walrond paced the Tigerettes with 14 points in the game, while Natalie Green added seven points and Laityn Kirby tossed in six.
Kyra N. Gregory had four points, and Karly Ramsey, Grace Deckert and Alexis Bandy finished with two points apiece.
The Tigerettes have made a schedule game regarding Christmas break. Macon County will not play in the State Farm Classic in Murfreesboro as previously scheduled. Instead, the Macon County girls will travel to play in a classic at East Robertson High School in Cross Plains. The Tigerettes are slated to play host East Robertson on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 6 p.m. Their second contest in the event will be on Thursday, Dec. 30 against Greenbrier at 3 p.m.
Livingston boys 60, Macon County 49The Livingston Academy Wildcats came to Lafayette and completed the doubleheader sweep of Macon County, pulling off a 60-49 district road victory.
Brady Driver led the Tigers in scoring with 13 points. Braydee Brooks had nine points, and Hayden Wix finished with six points.
Other Tigers scorers included Zach Borders with six points, John Krantz and Brody Frye with four points each, Braylon Flowers with three points and Cason Gregory with two points.
