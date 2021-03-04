BAXTER — The Macon County and Upperman girls high-school basketball programs have seemingly developed a great rivalry as the two have been among the Class AA elite for the past five seasons.
That continued last Wednesday night as they met in the District 8-AA Tournament championship game.
The top-seeded and second-ranked Lady Bees pulled away in the second half to capture the title with a 47-35 victory over the No. 2 seed and fifth-ranked Tigerettes.
“I don’t know where there is one much better,” Macon County head coach Larry White said of the rivalry. “Both teams seem to rise to the occasion.”
It was the fourth consecuctive season that they met in the 8-AA Tournament final, with Upperman winning in 2018 and 2021 and the Tigerettes prevailing in 2019 and 2020.
The District 8-AA rivals have met 15 times over the last four seasons, with the Lady Bees winning eight of those meetings. Macon County had won six consecutive games against Upperman entering this season. Upperman had a 15-game winning streak against the Tigerettes prior to that.
Macon County has given the Lady Bees their only loss this season, a 62-57 setback in Lafayette on Feb. 11. In their previous meeting in Baxter on Jan. 19, Upperman rolled to a 74-44 victory.
“It was a big-time atmosphere,” White said. “Several had been in this environment. Some of them hadn’t.
“This is a tough place to play.”
Three Upperman starters — junior point guard Brooklyn Crouch, sophomore center Abigail Johnson and senior forward Reagan Hurst (a Class AA Miss Basketball finalist for the second consecuctive season) — picked up two fouls in the first quarter, with Tigerette seniors Abby Shoulders and Saranda Woodson drawing offensive fouls.
“It was perfect almost … drawing the charges,” White said. “We had the momentum.”
There were two ties and nine lead changes in the first half.
Jayla Cobb came off of the bench and made two 3-pointers for the Lady Bees.
“Their subs played well,” White said.
Shoulders scored nine of her game-high 14 points in the first half, repeatedly driving to the basket and converting. Her three-point play with 3:02 remaining in the half retied the contest, but Johnson made two free throws to give her squad a 20-18 lead at halftime.
However, Macon County produced just five field goals in the second half.
“We wanted to be attacking the basket, and we didn’t do that as well (after halftime),” White said. “We put stuff in (offensive sets) to counteract that stuff. Some worked, and some didn’t.”
The Lady Bees extended their lead to nine points when Johnson caught a baseline inbounds pass and converted a layin late in the third quarter.
“In the second half, we made so many mental mistakes,” White said. “They killed us on out-of-bounds plays.”
However, Tigerette senior point guard Jalynn Gregory — who is also a AA Miss Basketball finalist — responded by making two free throws and then driving to the basket for a layin to pull her squad within five points (32-27) with 6:57 remaining.
Midway through the final period, senior Emily Ashburn made her second 3-pointer, and Shoulders penetrated into the lane for a basket to trim the deficit to five points.
However, Upperman senior guard Torie Brooks responded with her only basket of the night, a 3-pointer.
Aiyana Levy led the Lady Bees offensively with 14 points, nine of which came in the second half, and Johnson finished with 11 points.
Upperman shot 37%, but Macon County connected on just 34% of its field-goal attempts.
“We only gave up 20 points in the first half,” White said. “We gave up 47 for the game. Our defensive goal was 54. We did what we wanted defensively … we just have to score.”
Gregory backed Shoulders’ offensive production with 12 points and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.
Gregory, Shoulders and Woodson joined Brooks, Levy, Johnson and Hurst — who was selected as the most valuable player — on the all-tournament team.
