ROCKVALE — The Macon County High School girls basketball team led most of the way but was outscored 13-3 to close the game, suffering a 42-37 loss to unbeaten West Collierville in the Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association (TMSAA) Class AAA sectional round last Friday night at Rockvale High School.
“They were more aggressive than we were,” Tigerette head coach Mike Prock said. “We couldn’t get in our offense (in the fourth quarter). Natalie (Green, the team’s center) didn’t get enough touches.”
Green poured in a game-high 18 points, helping Macon County out to an 8-2 lead by scoring three early baskets.
Green’s interior basket with 1:37 remaining in the first half gave her squad its biggest lead (19-9).
The Tigerettes led 19-11 at halftime.
“I thought we could go inside on them,” Prock said.
However, it was the interior success of the Lady Dragons in the second half that contributed to their comeback as they repeatedly grabbed offensive rebounds that led to additional scoring opportunities.
“It hurt us bad,” Prock said. “It was putbacks or rebounds that they kicked out.”
Macon County still led by nine points after Kyra N. Gregory made a 3-pointer with 2:20 remaining in the third quarter.
However, West Collierville took its first lead with a 10-0 run to conclude the period, with the second of Taylor Miller’s three 3-pointers giving the Lady Dragons a 27-26 advantage.
The lead changed hands four times before Green’s layin and a Journey Beasley 3-pointer helped the Tigerettes surge back out to a 34-29 advantage.
However, Macon County didn’t produce a field goal for the final 3:43.
“We never did get in our offense,” Prock said.
Green made two free throws with 1:09 showing to create a three-point margin, but Miller’s final 3-pointer fell through the net nine seconds later to tie the contest.
After the Tigerettes missed two interior shots, Hilary Shikuku went coast to coast to convert a layin to place her squad in front to stay.
Following a Macon County turnover, Shikuku made 3 of 4 free throws over the final 19 seconds to seal the win.
“In the second half, I was hoping we would get No. 10 (Shikuku) in foul trouble,” Prock said.
Miller and Shikuku led West Collierville offensively with 13 and 10 points, respectively, and teammates Emma Kelly and Camille Martin provided nine and eight points, respectively.
Gregory backed Green’s offensive production with eight points.
“I’m disappointed we lost, but I’m still proud of them,” Prock said.
The Tigerettes suffered a 45-22 loss to Coffee County Middle School in Saturday morning’s consolation game.
Gregory’s 3-pointer accounted for her squad’s only points in the first quarter as the Lady Raiders jumped out to a 10-3 lead, which extended to 24-10 by halftime and 36-14 entering the final period.
Macon County (18-3) shot just 24% from the field and was just 2 of 8 at the free-throw line.
Conversely, Coffee County made 14 of 21 at the charity stripe.
Green and Karly Ramsey scored five points each, backed by Gregory (3 points), Cloe Solomon (3), Alexis Bandy (2), Sheridan Ellis (2) and Vanessa Kirby (2).
Olivia Vinson led the Lady Raiders offensively with 11 points, and teammates Channah Gunnar and Sophie McInturff provided 10 and nine points, respectively.
It was the first time this season that the Tigerettes suffered back-to-back loss.
