SPARTA — The second-seeded Macon County High School softball team was a win away from advancing to the Region 4-3A Tournament but suffered a 5-4 loss to Upperman in last Wednesday’s District 7-3A Tournament loser’s bracket final at White County High School.
Instead, the fourth-seeded Lady Bees advanced to face top-seeded White County in the district championship game, with both teams advancing to the region tournament.
It was the third meeting between the two teams, with Upperman rolling to a 13-4 loss in Lafayette on March 22 before the Tigerettes avenged that loss with a 3-1 win in Baxter on April 14.
Macon County started strong in the rubber match, responding to the Lady Bees’ first-inning run with a four-run first inning of its own.
However, the Tigerettes didn’t score again.
Upperman added a run in the fifth inning and then rallied for three in the seventh, with Abigail Johnson’s two-out, two-run double driving in the tying and go-ahead runs.
In the bottom of the seventh, Macon County attempted to rally as junior Macy Meador singled with one out before she was forced out when classmate Cadence Carter reached on a fielder’s choice. Junior Ellie Coley singled with two outs to move Carter to third base, but the game ended with a pop-up.
Meador, Coley and freshman Gianna Holden all had two hits for the Tigerettes.
Coley went the distance in the pitcher’s circle, scattering 12 hits.
Macon County concluded the season with a 24-11 record and loses three seniors — Kara Case, Trista Jenkins and Allie Warner.
The Tigerette program was attempting to reach the regional tournament for the second consecutive season.
• After opening the tournament with an 18-0, three-inning win over No. 7 seed Cumberland County on May 5, Macon County followed that up with a 4-2 win over third-seeded DeKalb County on May 9.
The Tigerettes claimed a 5-3 win at DeKalb County on April 28 and a 6-5, eight-inning victory over visiting DeKalb County on May 2.
In the third meeting, Macon County rallied for five runs in the bottom of the fifth — highlighted by Case’s two-run double — to take the lead.
The Tigerettes scored a run in third, but DeKalb County responded with two in top of the fourth.
However, Coley shut down DeKalb County the rest of the way. In a complete-game effort, Coley allowed one earned run on six hits, walked one batter and struck out seven.
Both Case and Coley had three hits, accounting for six of the team’s 10.
• One day later, Macon County fell into the loser’s bracket with a 4-3 loss to No. 1 seed White County.
The Tigerettes suffered a 9-0 loss at White County on March 24 and a 4-3 setback to the visiting Lady Warriors on April 19.
In the third meeting, Macon County scored three runs in the fourth inning to take a 3-2 lead.
Meador doubled in the fourth and scored on Carter’s double. Carter scored on an error, and Jenkins singled in freshman Mia Dyer later in the frame.
White County tied the game with a run in the bottom of the sixth, and senior Addison Abel singled in classmate Ashlynn Phillips in the bottom of the eighth.
Coley again went the distance in the pitcher’s circle, allowing three earned runs on eight hits. The right-hander walked one and struck out seven.
Meador led the the Tigerettes offensively with three hits, including two doubles.
