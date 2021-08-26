HENDERSONVILLE — It was a tough challenge for the Macon County High School girls soccer team on Aug. 17 at Merrol Hyde Magnet School in the season opener for both teams.
The Lady Hawks rolled to a 9-2 victory, thanks in large part to a strong second half.
Merrol Hyde Magnet has made four consecutive appearances in the Class A State Tournament, having finished as the state runner-up in 2018 and 2020.
Macon County broke on top with 22:17 remaining in the first half as freshman Taylor Green scored, tapping the ball into the net following a corner kick off the right side from classmate Valerie Kirby.
“We put that in in practice (Monday), and it was nice to see something that we had worked on and installed pay off,” Tigerette head coach Terrance Pryor said. “I’m really proud of the girls. They got to their spots, where we wanted them to go, and we were able to finish.”
Merrol Hyde Magnet evened the score in the next minute as Sydney Arezza scored the first of her three goals for the Lady Hawks.
Merrol Hyde took the lead in an odd fashion with 18:16 remaining as the Tigerettes had a mishit in their defensive backfield, leading to an own goal that gave the Lady Hawks a 2-1 edge.
Merrol Hyde Magnet added two more goals to create a 4-1 halftime lead as the Lady Hawks spent much of their time on the offensive end with plenty of scoring opportunities.
“We knew that Merrol Hyde would probably have possession today, so we really put in to be defensively sound in our shape both in our back line and the mid field, and we were able to sustain for about the first 20 minutes or so of the game,” Pryor said. “After that, they just wore us down.”
A goal from Merrol Hyde Magnet’s Reagan Hudson in the first minute of the second half pushed the lead to 5-1 as the Lady Hawks continued to control the ball on their offensive end, making the Tigerettes work hard on defense.
“We anticipated that, and we were just encouraging them to be patient and not overcommit to anything like that,” Pryor said of the Lady Hawks dominating possession on offense.
Despite allowing nine goals, Macon County goalkeeper Dawn Dallas had 18 saves, including one flurry where Merrol Hyde Magnet put up four shots in a span of less than a minute, but did not convert during that flurry.
Despite the lopsided score in their season opener, Pryor said it was a good experience to face a team like Merrol Hyde Magnet, which should help Macon County prepare for district games down the road.
“They’re a really quality squad,” Pryor said. “We like to play them, because they’re very similar to White House, White House Heritage and Portland in our district.”
- The Tigerettes played three matches in the Smoky Mountain Cup over the weekend, beginning with Friday evening’s 2-1 loss to Campbell County at Gatlinburg’s Rocky Top Sports World.
Macon County trailed 1-0 at halftime.
Junior Karla Martinez scored the Tigerettes’ goal.
Then, the Tigerettes suffered a 5-0 setback to host Sevier County on Saturday morning.
Macon County trailed 4-0 at halftime.
The Tigerettes concluded play by playing to a 1-1 tie with Perry County (Kentucky) Central on Sunday afternoon at Rocky Top Sports World.
Both goals were scored in the first half, with Kirby converting on a free kick.
Macon County moved to 0-3-1.
