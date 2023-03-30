A seventh-inning grand slam doomed the Macon County High School softball team in a 7-4 loss to visiting Upperman on March 21.
Tigerette senior Macy Meador kept her squad in the contest. Meador finished with four hits — including two home runs and a double — scored three runs and drove in two runs.
Meador led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run.
Junior teammate Gianna Holden singled in senior Ellie Coley later in the frame for a 2-1 lead.
The Lady Bees tied the contest with a third-inning run, but Meador hit her second home run to lead off the bottom of the fifth.
Upperman retied the game in the top of the sixth and then took its first lead with the seventh-inning grand slam.
Meador doubled to lead off the bottom of the seventh and scored on Cadence Carter’s single.
Carter had four singles, and Coley singled twice.
Three errors proved costly for Macon County.
Coley pitched a complete game, allowing one earned run on nine hits. She struck out eight hitters and did not issue a base on balls.
• The Tigerettes competed in the Southern Warrior Classic in Murfreesboro over the weekend, winning one of their six games.
Macon County opened play with an 11-3, six-inning win over Milan on Friday afternoon.
The Tigerettes erupted for 19 hits and scored multiple runs in fourth different innings.
Ellie Coley had four hits, and both Holden and Kenley Roark had three hits.
Both Meador and Bailey Turner doubled twice, with Meador scoring twice and driving in four runs.
Ryleigh Coley also had two hits, and Carter drove in two runs.
In 5 and 1/3 innings, Ellie Coley allowed three earned runs on six hits, striking out six hitters.
Journey Beasley pitched the final 2/3 of an inning.
However, later on Friday, Macon County suffered a 11-2 loss to Watertown.
The Purple Tigers led just 3-2 before scoring four runs in both the fourth and fifth innings.
Meador doubled in the first inning and scored on Ellie Coley’s groundout.
Then, Katie Shockley scored in the bottom of the fourth, briefly cutting the lead to 7-2.
Holden, Meador, Ellie Coley and Addison Woodard had the four Tigerette hits.
Macon County suffered a 10-4, six-inning loss to Bedford North Lawrence (Indiana) High School on Saturday afternoon.
The Stars scored in five of their six turns at-bat, producing four runs in the top of the first.
Carter had three of her squad’s nine hits, scored a run and drove in a run.
The Tigerettes scored two runs in the first, one in the third and one in the sixth.
Macon County was no-hit later on Saturday afternoon in a 6-0 loss to Smyrna.
The Lady Bulldogs scored in four of their six turns at-bat, producing two runs in both the first and fourth innings.
Then, the Tigerettes suffered a 16-11, five-inning loss to another Indiana-based squad, the Catholic Knights, on Saturday evening.
Macon County erupted for five runs in the first inning and added two more in the second for a 7-3 lead.
However, the Knights scored three runs in each of the first three innings and then exploded for seven runs in the fourth, creating a 16-7 lead.
The Tigerettes added four runs in the fifth.
Ellie Coley had four of her squad’s 10 hits, scored a run and drove in a run.
Holden finished with two hits (including a double), two runs and two runs batted in, and both Carter and Shockley drove in two runs as well.
Woodard also crossed the plate twice.
Macon County concluded play with an 8-7, five-inning loss to the Indiana-based Chargers on Saturday evening.
The Chargers rallied for five runs in the bottom of the fourth to capture the win.
Holden had three of her squad’s nine hits and drove in three runs, and Ellie Coley drove in two runs.
The Tigerettes fell to 3-6.
