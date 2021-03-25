COOKEVILLE — The Macon County High School softball team won three of its five games in the Spring Kick-Off Classic last weekend to finish as the tournament runner-up, which was held at the Cane Creek Sportsplex.
The Tigerettes rolled to a 9-1, five-inning victory over Whitwell on Friday evening.
Macon County sophomore Ellie Coley pitched a one-hitter, striking out nine batters.
Coley also drove in two runs.
Tigerette senior Abby Shoulders had two hits and drove in three runs.
Macon County scored three runs in the third inning, one in the fourth and five in the fifth.
On Saturday morning, the Tigerettes suffered a 12-5, four-inning loss to Middle Tennessee Christian.
The Lady Cougars scored six runs in both the first and second innings, finishing with 10 hits.
Macon County scored two runs in the first inning, two in the third and one more in the fourth.
Tigerette sophomore Macy Meador had two of her squad’s six hits and drove in two runs, and Coley also drove in two runs.
Later on Saturday morning, Macon County rolled to an 11-2, four-inning win over West Creek.
The Tigerettes erupted for three runs in both the first and second innings and then added five more in the third.
Macon County produced 16 hits.
Tigerette junior Trista Jenkins, sophomore Cadence Carter and freshman Maddy Cunningham all had three hits. Jenkins drove in three runs, and both Carter and Cunningham had two runs batted in (RBI).
Junior Makenzie Stafford tossed a complete-game three-hitter, striking out three hitters.
On Saturday afternoon, Macon County rolled to a 10-1, four-inning win over Lenior City to reach the championship game.
The Tigerettes reeled off four runs in the first inning and six more in the third.
Carter, Coley and Shoulders all had two hits, accounting for six of the team’s nine, and Carter, Cunningham and Shoulders all drove in two runs.
Coley tossed a complete-game three-hitter, striking out two.
In Saturday afternoon’s title game, Macon County suffered a 6-4, four-inning loss to Hardin Valley.
The Hawks scored three runs in the first inning, but the Tigerettes responded with four runs in the bottom of the second.
Hardin Valley won the game by rallying for three runs with two outs in the fourth inning.
Each team finished with four hits.
Carter had two hits and drove in two.
Coley went the distance again in the pitcher’s circle, striking out two.
- Macon County improved to 5-2 with Monday evening’s 15-0, four-inning victory over visiting Jackson County.
Stafford pitched three innings, and Meador tossed one. They combined on a two-hitter and struck out four batters.
Carter finished with four hits and drove in four runs.
Shoulders produced three hits, and Meador had two hits.
Jenkins drew two walks and drove in three runs, and Tigerette junior Allie Warner also drew a walk and drove in two runs.
