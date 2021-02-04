Last Thursday night’s district clash against visiting Livingston Academy unfolded much like the season has for the Macon County High School girls basketball team.
The seventh-ranked Tigerettes started strong but then had to hold on for a 45-37 victory at Nera White Gymnasium.
“We have to stay calm,” Macon County senior guard Abby Shoulders said of close games in the fourth quarter. “We mostly have to protect the ball. We want to take layups if it’s open but no silly shots.”
The Tigerettes opened the season with nine consecuctive wins before dropping four of their next six games.
“I think we lost, and that’s getting in our head a little bit,” Shoulders said. “We have to put that behind us.”
Those losses came two two unbeaten teams — Ensworth and Upperman — in addition to setbacks against Westmoreland and York Institute.
“In district play, teams know you better,” Macon County head coach Larry White said. “They know who to guard and who to give a shot to.
“(Livingston Academy head coach) Lesley Smith has a state championship (in 2004) under her belt. They were well-prepared tonight.”
However, the Tigerettes dominated play early on, making all five of their 3-pointers in the first quarter. Shoulders made two of those, and classmate Emily Ashburn sank two as well.
Macon County led 16-2 after Jalynn Gregory tossed in the fourth of those five 3-pointers at the 3:22 mark of the opening period.
However, the Lady Wildcats pulled to within 11 points (21-10) by the end of the period.
The pace was considerably slower in the second stanza.
Shoulders converted on a driving layin late in the half, followed by two free throws from senior Taylor Ward to create a 13-point margin (29-16) at halftime.
However, the Tigerettes produced just one field goal in the third period.
“We quit getting to the rim,” White said. “We were getting to the rim (early on).”
Shoulders added, “We did that in the last game (against Watertown) too. Maybe we get too comfortable. We get a lead and relax. We have to remember to keep that intensity.”
Livingston Academy pulled to within five points when Keaton Webb spun along the baseline to convert a one-handed shot late in the third period.
“In the second half, we just got stale,” White said.
Then, Hailey Cronk made two free throws with 2:51 remaining to pull her squad to within four points, and the Lady Wildcats regained possession with an opportunity to close the gap further.
However, Gregory blocked Aleah Melton’s 8-footer, and Gregory proceeded to make 5 of 6 free throws over the final 65 seconds to seal the win.
Gregory finished with a team-high 16 points and eight rebounds, and Shoulders provided 12 points, converting 5 of 9 field-goal attempts.
“We have to always play together,” Shoulders said. “It’s moving the ball. We have to take a good shot, even if we have to hold it a bit.”
Melton and Webb produced 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Livingston Academy shot just 29% from the field, though the host squad made just 30% of its field-goal attempts as well.
“I was pleased with our half-court defense,” White said. “I thought we were really good there.”
Macon County also outrebounded the Lady Wildcats by a 43-24 margin, with senior forward Saranda Woodson grabbing 13 of those.
“I still have a lot of confidence in us,” Shoulders said. “I’ve had confidence from the start. I think we can go pretty far. A couple of losses are not going to hurt us.”
- Macon County dominated play early on and held on for a 63-56 victory over visiting Watertown on Jan. 26.
The two teams played in Watertown on Dec. 8, with the Tigerettes claiming a 65-45 win.
In the rematch, Shoulders and Woodson combined for 14 points in the first quarter as Macon County led by 19 points (25-6) entering the second stanza.
Emma Christiansen helped her squad pull to within 14 points (35-21) by halftime as she scored seven points in the second period, and then, Christiansen scored eight more points in the third quarter as the margin was still at 14 points entering the final period.
Gregory, Shoulders and Allie Thompson accounted for all 15 of the Tigerettes’ third-quarter points.
Christiansen and Brittini Allison combined to score all 20 of their squad’s points in the final period, but it wasn’t enough for the Lady Tigers as Macon County made 7 of 8 free throws over the final eight minutes.
Christiansen finished with a game-high 26 points, and Allison scored 20.
Shoulders led the Tigerettes offensively with 18 points, and Woodson (13 points), Gregory (11) and Ashburn (10) also reached double figures. Ward and Thompson provided seven and four points, respectively.
Woodson also grabbed 13 rebounds. Both Ashburn and Shoulders grabbed six rebounds each and combined for seven assists, and Gregory led the team with five assists.
- The trend continued on Friday evening as Macon County started strong but had to pull away late for a 64-44 win at Cannon County.
The Tigerettes rolled to a 77-36 victory over the visiting Lady Lions on Dec. 11.
In Friday’s rematch, Gregory and Shoulders combined to score 20 first-quarter points and sink five 3-pointers in the period for a 22-10 lead.
Gregory made two more 3-pointers in the second stanza as Macon County (14-4 overall, 8-2 in District 8-AA) led 39-28 at halftime.
Cannon County pulled to within seven points (46-39) entering the fourth quarter and eventually cut the lead to four points before the Tigerettes pulled away.
Gregory made six of her squad’s 12 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 24 points and five assists, and Shoulders provided 17 points, converting 6 of 10 field-goal attempts. Both Ward and Woodson scored six points, and Woodson finished with double-figure rebounds (10) for the third consecuctive game. Ashburn, Myle Crowder and Kaydence Walrond all scored three points, and Thompson contributed two points.
Bella Pelham led the Lady Lions with a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds, and teammate Shelby Smithson scored 14 points.
Cannon County shot just 30% from the field and was just 1 of 11 from three-point range, but the Lady Lions held a 47-28 rebounding advantage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.