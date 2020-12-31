MURFREESBORO — The Macon County High School girls basketball team made 7 of 9 free throws in the fourth quarter to hold on for a 63-57 victory over Blackman in a State Farm Classic contest played on Monday afternoon at Riverdale High School.
It was the first action for the Tigerettes since Dec. 11.
Macon County led by a point (47-46) entering the final period.
Tigerette senior point guard Jalynn Gregory made 5 of 6 free throws over the final eight minutes, and classmate Abby Shoulders sank 2 of 3.
Macon County senior forward Saranda Woodson also provided two baskets in the fourth quarter.
Woodson made all seven of her field-goal attempts, including a 3-pointer, and Gregory connected on 7 of 10 field goals.
The contest was close throughout.
The Lady Blaze led 15-14 after one period of play, but the Tigerettes surged out to a 30-28 lead by halftime.
Gregory — a Middle Tennessee State University signee — made three 3-pointers in the first half, and classmate Taylor Ward scored six points before halftime.
Woodson provided seven points in the third quarter to help her squad take a lead into the final period.
Gregory made five of the team’s eight 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 24 points and four assists, and Woodson provided 15 points to go along with six rebounds and three assists.
Shoulders scored 13 points, and Ward and Emily Ashburn provided six and five points, respectively.
Macon County — which improved to 7-0 — shot 68% from the field, made 8 of 12 3-pointers and 11 of 14 free throws.
The Tigerettes overcame 13 turnovers.
Vanderbilt University signee Iyana Moore poured in a game-high 26 points for Blackman, making four 3-pointers and all 10 of her free-throw attempts.
The Lady Blaze (2-2) shot 50% from the field and connected on 11 of 12 free-throw attempts.
Blackman — which is led by first-year head coach Jennifer Grandstaff (who won more than 500 games and finished as the state runner-up twice in 28 seasons as the Oakland High head coach) — reached one of eight Class AAA sectional contests last season before suffering a 58-55 loss to visiting Stone Memorial, which reached the state semifinal round before the season was abruptly halted and eventually ended by the COVID-19 pandemic.
