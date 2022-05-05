SMITHVILLE — The Macon County High School softball squad captured a 5-3 victory at DeKalb County last Thursday.
The Tigerettes scored the first five runs, and junior pitcher Ellie Coley made that lead stand up.
Coley picked up the complete-game victory, allowing three runs (two earned) on eight hits. She struck out seven and didn’t issue a base on balls.
Senior Kara Case drove in the game’s first run with a two-out single in the first inning, and teammate Bailey Turner drove in another with a two-out single in the third.
Macon County junior Cadence Carter singled in classmate Macy Meador in the fourth, and Case singled to drive in Carter.
Later in the inning, Gianna Holden drew a bases-loaded walk to force in Coley to create the five-run margin.
Case finished with four of her squad’s 10 hits, and Meador provided two hits. Carter, Turner, senior Trista Jenkins and senior Allie Warner also had hits.
Carter scored two runs and drove in a run.
The Lady Tigers scored a run in the bottom of the fifth, and then, Bryna Pelham doubled in two runs in the sixth.
The Tigerettes won their third consecutive game and improved to 21-9 overall and to 7-3 in District 7-3A.
Macon County rolled to a 15-0, three-inning victory over visiting Cumberland County two days earlier.
The Tigerettes had previously claimed a 3-2 win over Cumberland County on April 15.
In the rematch, Jenkins finished with two hits, scored three runs and drove in three. Meador provided two hits and two RBIs.
Both Carter and Coley also drove in three runs, and Coley scored twice as well. Warner also drove in two runs.
