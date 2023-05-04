SMITHVILLE — Ellie Coley tossed a four-hit shutout as the Macon County High School softball team remained atop the District 7-3A standings with a 2-0 victory at DeKalb County on April 26.
The Tigerettes swept the regular-season series between the two teams, having claimed a 10-7 win over the visiting Lady Tigers on April 4.
Coley issued one base on balls and struck out five hitters.
Macon County scored both of its runs in the third inning.
Kayla Frye led off with a single to rightfield, and Katie Shockley reached on an error after she ladi down a bunt. Both runners advanced when Journey Beasley laid down a sacrifice bunt and then scored when Coley reached on an error.
Frye had two of the Tigerettes’ four hits, and both Coley and Cadence Carter produced one hit.
Macon County improved to 10-1 in district play and to 13-10 overall.
• The Tigerettes erupted for 14 runs in the first inning of a 19-0, three-inning victory over visiting Cumberland County one day earlier.
Macon County rolled to a 24-0, three-inning victory when the two teams played in Crossville on March 30.
Both Carter and classmate Macy Meador doubled, walked, scored three runs and drove in three runs.
Coley doubled, scored three runs and drove in two.
Gianna Holden drove in two runs, and Shockley, Kenley Roark and Bailey Turner all crossed the plate twice.
Coley tossed a one-hitter while striking out seven.
