SMITHVILLE — Ellie Coley tossed a four-hit shutout as the Macon County High School softball team remained atop the District 7-3A standings with a 2-0 victory at DeKalb County on April 26.

The Tigerettes swept the regular-season series between the two teams, having claimed a 10-7 win over the visiting Lady Tigers on April 4.

