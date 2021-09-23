The Macon County High School volleyball squad rallied for a 20-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-10 victory over visiting Springfield on Sept. 13.
Tigerette junior middle hitter Allie Thompson led the team in kills (16), aces (6) and blocks (2), and she also had nine digs.
Classmate Ellie Coley provided 10 kills and a block, and fellow junior Kenna Wyatt contributed six kills and 14 digs.
Senior Myle Crowder led Macon County with 26 digs and also provided three kills, and junior setter Cadence Carter finished with 30 assists and 16 digs.
Sophomore Karly Tirjan served up three aces and also had seven digs.
Macon County won despite playing without junior Macy Meador.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.