It wasn’t the start that the Macon County High softball team was expecting.
However, the finish was exactly what the Tigerettes were hoping for.
Macon County scored the game’s final 11 runs in an 11-1, five-inning victory over visiting Portland in the two teams’ season opener on March 16.
“I was so nervous all day at school,” Tigerette sophomore second baseman Cadence Carter said. “We just haven’t had much practice time together as a team. It’s just (a matter of) knowing we have to do our best.”
Carter is one of three players who didn’t join the team until after the Macon County girls basketball team won the program’s first state championship three days earlier. Two of those three players — Carter and senior Abby Shoulders — hit home runs in the opener.
“This could be the best hitting ball team I’ve had since I’ve been at Macon County,” Tigerette fifth-year head coach John Conditt said. “We’ve talked about hitting. We hit a lot in the offseason. They like to hit. We work on hitting. We talk about it all the time.”
The game’s second batter — Jama Hoffman — hit a home run to right-centerfield.
However, Macon County sophomore pitcher Ellie Coley limited the Lady Panthers to just three more hits, none of which left the infield.
“With travel ball, it’s all about who can hit the most home runs,” Carter said. “Ellie is a great pitcher. She always knows how to bounce back. She has experience in travel ball. She did a good job of coming back to the mound confident, and we did a good job with the bats — coming out, getting on base and scoring some runs.”
Coley finished with nine strikeouts and did not issue a base on balls.
“We’ve worked on pitches,” Conditt said. “We threw all the pitches besides her rise ball. We played well defensively, and our pitcher did great today. Ellie did a great job”
The Tigerettes evened the contest as junior Allie Warner doubled down the third-base line with two outs in the second inning and scored as sophomore Sydney Strum doubled.
Then, Macon County erupted for seven runs in the third inning.
Shoulders ignited the rally with a leadoff walk, and sophomore Macy Meador followed with a single. That preceded Carter’s three-run home run that hit the scoreboard in right-centerfield.
“I just wanted to score the runners,” Carter said. “We had two on base. I just did my job.
“It was probably a fastball on the outer half. That felt good.”
Coley and junior Trista Jenkins followed with back-to-back singles and scored when freshman Maddy Cunningham doubled.
Shoulders came through with a two-out double down the third-base line to drive in Cunningham and Warner, creating an 8-1 margin.
Junior Kara Case was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the fifth, and Shoulders followed with a line-drive home run to left-centerfield.
Meador made it back-to-back home runs to end the contest — due to the 10-run mercy rule after five innings of play — with a towering blast over the fence in leftfield.
“Our team hits,” Conditt said. “Our girls have worked really hard.
“We looked good … we played well.”
Carter, Meador, Shoulders and Warner all had two hits as the Tigerettes finished with 12 total.
“This is very nice,” Carter said. “Knowing we lost all those seniors (from last season’s squad) … everybody doesn’t think we are going to be that strong. We are looked at as an underdog.
“It’s going to be hard, but we have some pretty good talent.”
