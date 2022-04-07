PORTLAND — The Macon County High School softball squad rolled to a pair of victories last week, including a 16-10 win at Portland on March 29.
The two teams faced each other in the Tigerettes’ season opener on March 15, with Macon County rolling to a 17-5 victory.
In last week’s rematch, the Tigerettes scored multiple runs in each of the first four innings.
Macon County erupted for five runs in the second inning and added four in both the third and fourth frames to build a 15-4 lead.
The Tigerettes (11-5) piled up 22 hits, with junior Ellie Coley providing five of those to go along with three runs scored and two runs batted in (RBI).
Classmate Cadence Carter finished with four hits, three runs scored and two RBI.
Both Allie Warner and Bailey Turner had three hits, and Kara Case, Gianna Holden and Macy Meador produced two hits each.
Senior teammate Trista Jenkins drove in three runs.
The Lady Panthers hit three home runs.
Macon County suffered an 8-3 loss to visiting Friendship Christian on March 28.
The Lady Commanders scored in five different innings while limiting the Tigerettes to six hits.
Meador hit a solo home run in the first inning, the first of her two hits in the contest.
Then, Jenkins tripled in a run in the sixth and scored.
