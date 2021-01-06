MURFREESBORO — The Macon County High School girls basketball program faced its most challenging situation of the season on Dec. 29 in the State Farm Classic, which was played at Riverdale High School.
The Tigerettes trailed for most of the game but rallied in the final stages to capture a 56-53 victory over Cookeville.
“We kept going back and forth,” Macon County senior guard Abby Shoulders said. “It’s nerve-wracking. You never know what is going to happen.
“This is really good. It’s always good to play in these Christmas tournaments. We never get to play these teams. It’s different competition. It’s going to help us out in the long run.”
The Tigerettes played two games in the State Farm Classic, capturing a 63-57 win over Blackman one day earlier, to extend their winning streak to 39 games.
“We love playing good competition,” Shoulders said. “I love playing in these close games. We don’t get many of these.
“We’ve had experience playing in close games. We know what to expect.”
The Lady Cavaliers led by eight points when sophomore Cassie Gallagher made her fourth 3-pointer with 6:31 remaining.
However, Macon County seniors Emily Ashburn and Taylor Ward combined to sink four consecuctive free throws, and Shoulders followed with a 3-pointer at the 3:42 mark, pulling her squad back to wtihin a point.
“We just try to keep calm … don’t stress out … don’t turn the ball over and go through our plays,” Shoulders said.
Tigerette senior point guard Jalynn Gregory drove to the basket for a layin with 2:16 to play, giving her squad its first lead since the first quarter, but Cookeville’s Emma Webb answered with a basket nine seconds later.
As she repeatedly did throughout the contest, Shoulders drove into the lane and was fouled with 1:08 remaining. She made both free throws to place her squad in front to stay.
“(Head coach Larry White) always says to take what’s open,” Shoulders said. “Today, we were playing a lot of four-out (offensively). The paint was pretty open. They were staying with their girls (and not coming over to help out on dribble penetration).”
Macon County senior forward Saranda Woodson came up with a steal with 11.2 seconds remaining and called timeout.
Both Gregory and Shoulders made two free throws over the final 10.1 seconds, and Cookeville’s 35-footer at the buzzer didn’t fall.
The Tigerettes made 27 of 28 free-throw attempts after sinking 11 of 14 against Blackman.
“It’s a tremendous win for us,” White said. “They had a never-say-die attitude. Saranda played the whole fourth quarter with four fouls. Everybody played well. It was a total team effort.”
Woodson scored four consecuctive points in the first quarter, giving her squad a 13-10 lead.
However, Cookeville (10-4) scored the final nine points of the opening period, all of which came from Gallagher and Webb, to take a six-point lead into the second stanza.
“Last night’s game was so tremendously emotional and hard … they were a step quicker than us today,” White said. “We fouled too much in the first half. I think that’s from our legs being a little weaker.”
Gregory scored seven consecuctive points in the second period to tie the contest at 24, but the Lady Cavaliers reeled off the final seven points of the half, with Jordan Gillies’ 3-pointers giving her squad a 31-24 advantage at halftime.
“I was worried,” Shoulders said. “At halftime, I was nervous when we were down.”
Cookeville enjoyed its biggest lead (38-27) when Gallagher made a 3-pointer with 2:32 remaining in the third period.
“They were getting to the basket too much on us,” White said. “Emily and Taylor did a good job of forcing them into tougher shots (for the remainder of the contest).”
However, Gregory scored eight consecuctive points over a two-minute span that began late in the third quarter, pulling her squad to within two points (41-39) with 7:26 remaining.
Gregory finished with a game-high 24 points, and Shoulders scored 20.
Gallagher and Gillies led the Lady Cavaliers offensively with 20 and 11 points, respectively.
“We want to play the best possible teams we can,” White said. “These two games will make us a lot better. We were really challenged, and we stepped up to the challenge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.