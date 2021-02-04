Sheridan Ellis came through in the clutch once again on Monday evening.
As a result, the Macon County Junior High girls basketball team advanced to Thursday evening’s Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association (TMSAA) Section 3-AAA Tournament championship game with a 37-34 victory over visting Mt. Juliet in the first of two semifinal contests.
With the win, the Tigerettes (17-1) moved to within one win of reaching the four-team state tournament.
Ellis — a sixth-grade guard — played limited minutes off the bench but made two free throws with 5.5 seconds remaining and with her squad clinging to a one-point lead.
Ellis’ free throws forced the Lady Bears to attempt a 3-pointer on the game’s final possession, which ricocheted off the backboard without hitting the rim.
“She’s just calm,” Macon County head coach Mike Prock said of Ellis. “She’s a gritty, little player. She’s fast, and she’s quick.”
The two teams met in Mt. Juliet on Dec. 3, with Tigerettes overcoming a seven-point, halftime deficit to rally for a 34-32 victory.
“We got ahead tonight,” Prock said. “We played catch-up over there.
“I knew they had improved. I knew we had improved too.”
Behind six early points from Sullie Gerik, Mt. Juliet (10-5) led 9-7 entering the second stanza, but the Tigerettes limited the visitors to just four points in the second period.
The interior play of Natalie Green and Karly Ramsey helped Macon County take the lead as those two combined for 12 points in the period, helping to establish a 19-13 lead at halftime.
“We wanted to go inside and try to get 4 (Gerik) and 22 (Julie Varpness) in foul trouble,” Prock said. “I thought we did a real good job of defensive rebounding in the first half.”
The lead was still at six points entering the fourth quarter, but the Lady Bears pulled back to within two points (27-25) when Gerik made two free throws with 3:38 remaining.
However, Alexis Bandy and Kyra N. Gregory combined to make six free throws over a 52-second span late in the game, extending the lead to seven points.
Reece Price and Gerik responded by sinking back-to-back 3-pointers to create a one-point game with 8.7 seconds to play.
That set up Ellis’ late free throws and the off-target 3-pointer in the final seconds.
“I’m real proud of them,” Prock said.
Gregory scored a team-high 11 points, and Green and Ramsey provided 10 points each.
Gerik finished with a game-high 15 points.
Thursday’s championship game — which is being played at Macon County Junior High — is slated to tip off at 5:30 p.m.
- Ellis propelled her squad to a 31-30 victory at Ellis Middle School in one of the four quarterfinal contests played last Thursday evening.
Ellis converted on a layin in the final three seconds to give her squad the victory.
The contest was tied at 26 entering overtime, and after the Lady Cougar standout Elizabeth Knapp scored the first four points of the extra period, Ellis scored the game’s final five points.
Her first basket trimmed the lead to two points, and then, in the final minute, Ellis made the first of two free throws to pull her squad to within a point.
That set up Ellis’ game-winner in the closing moments.
Knapp carried the Lady Cougars offensively, scoring six of her game-high 18 points in the first quarter to help her squad out to an 8-4 lead.
The Lady Cougars — who won the Sumner County Conference Tournament championship — led 10-8 at halftime, but Gregory and Ramsey combined for 12 points in the third quarter as the Tigerettes took a 24-19 lead into the fourth quarter.
However, Gregory’s basket accounted for her squad’s only points of the fourth period as Knapp and McKenzie Noel combined for seven fourth-quarter points to force overtime.
Macon County missed four free throws in the fourth quarter and was just 2 of 8 for the game.
Ellis connected on just 4 of 9 free-throw attempts.
Gregory finished with a team-high eight points, followed by Green (6 points), Ramsey (6), Ellis (5), Bandy (3) and Journey Beasley (3).
