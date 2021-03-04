The second-seeded Macon County High School girls basketball team made 13 of 14 free throws over the final three minutes, reaching the District 8-AA Tournament championship game with a 49-38 victory over visiting York Insitute on Feb. 23 at Nera White Gymnasium.
“We have a really conscious effort of the way we do our’s in practice,” Tigerette head coach Larry White said of the free-throw shooting. “We shoot free throws three times a day, and we shoot them for five minutes at a time. We have a routine. Every player does the exact same thing. You find the dot (in the center of the free-throw line), take three dribbles, and on the third dribble, we pick it up and put it in the shooting pocket. We dip our hand in the cookie jar and dip a big Oreo.
“My teams have been doing this for 40 years.”
The win moved Macon County into last Wednesday’s 8-AA championship game at Upperman and also earned the Tigerettes a home game in their region opener last Friday.
“It’s huge for us, especially because we get to play Upperman again,” Macon County senior point guard Jalynn Gregory said. “That’s always a great game for us … and knowing you have another home game, that means so much, knowing you get to come back and play for your crowd.”
The two teams split their regular-season meetings, with the Lady Dragons winning 52-32 in Jamestown before the Tigerettes claimed a 48-43 victory when the squads played in Lafayette on Feb. 5.
“They’re really tough,” White said. “Their defense is really good. They’re just solid. It’s hard to get to the rim on them. If you do, you might get a (foul) call.
“I think we did a really good job on the glass tonight. That was our No. 1 goal. They outrebounded us both times we played them. Even when we beat them here, they outrebounded us.”
The Tigerettes trailed 32-30 entering the fourth quarter, and the game was tied at 33 when Gregory made a 3-pointer with 4:53 remaining to place her squad in front to stay.
Macon County limited York Insitute to just one basket and six points in the final period.
“We really just decided we were going to focus, cover our girl and box out,” Gregory said. “When we do that, everything started working on offense.
“Then, in the end, we made our free throws.”
The Tigerettes were 23 of 28 at the free-throw line, 13 of 14 beginning when senior Abby Shoulders made two foul shots with 2:34 remaining.
Gregory sank all 10 of her free-throw attempts down the stretch.
Macon County is shooting 84% from the free-throw line this season.
“It’s mainly a mindset,” Gregory said. “Every time somebody gets fouled, we’re going to them and saying, ‘Hey, you’ve got this.’ If you miss it, it’s no big deal. We’ll just go play defense. It’s the mindset.”
Lady Dragon point guard Haylee Johnson converted a runner with 1:33 left, which was her squad’s only basket of the fourth quarter.
Johnson finished with a team-high 14 points, five of which came over the final two minutes.
“It’s very tough knowing you have to guard her inside and outside,” Gregory said of Johnson. “She can shoot them pretty deep. Then, she is pretty quick, so she can blow by you. We really have to rely on our help-side (defense).”
Johnson — a first-team all-district honoree along with Gregory — scored 17 and 20 points in the two regular-season games against Macon County, which employed a 1-2-1-1 match-up zone in the final two meetings with York Institute.
“We were much more solid in (the zone),” White said. “Johnson moves around a lot. We told them, ‘Look, you stay locked in with her.’ She’s the key to the puzzle for them.
“I was really pleased with our defensive effort tonight. We’re just really smart.”
Gregory made two 3-pointers late in the first quarter to send her squad into the second stanza with a 12-10 lead, and Shoulders and classmate Emily Ashburn made 3-pointers in the opening minute of the second period to create an eight-point margin.
Tigerette senior center Saranda Woodson scored five points over the final three minutes of the half, which ended with the hosts leading 26-20.
However, Macon County produced just one field goal in the third period and trailed entering the fourth quarter.
Tigerette senior Taylor Ward made a 3-pointer just 13 seconds into the final period, and though Johnson tied the game with a free throw, the Tigerettes didn’t trail again.
“We respect them a lot, mainly because they beat us pretty bad at their place,” Gregory said. “Coming back and getting two wins over them means a lot to us. It shows how much we’ve learned from our mistakes and how much we’re improving.”
Gregory finished with a game-high 23 points, and Shoulders scored 12, making 9 of 10 free-throw attempts.
Macon County reached its fourth consecutive district championship game despite finishing with just four two-point field goals and shooting just 28% from the field.
