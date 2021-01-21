The Macon County High School girls basketball team didn’t let the disappointment from its first loss linger too long.
The Tigerettes gradually pulled away from visiting DeKalb County last Friday evening and claimed a 71-57 victory at Nera White Gymnasium.
“It was a tough loss for sure,” Macon County senior forward Taylor Ward said. “We used it as motivation to come out and play our hardest and play our best and do things the way we’re used to doing them.”
Three days earlier, the Tigerettes suffered their worst loss since March 8, 2019 (a 75-51 setback to eventual state champion Cheatham County in the Class AA State Tournament semifinal round) when they dropped a 20-point contest at York Institute.
“We’re just in a little funk right now,” Macon County head coach Larry White said. “York probably defends their turf as well as anybody.”
White indicated that the team responded well for the remainder of the week in practice.
“It’s been really good (in practice),” White said. “We met at 3:30 (on Wednesday afternoon) and hashed over all the stuff that happened that was negative and tried to give a few positives.
“At the end, I asked, ‘Do ya’ll have any kind of comments?’ Emily Ashburn said, ‘Winning 40 games in a row is utterly awesome, but we have been thinking about it.’ ”
Ward added, “We learned that we’re still not perfect. There’s some things we still need to work on. We need to give 100% every game and not take any games for granted.”
Macon County (4-1 in District 8-AA) led just 14-13 after one period of play, and the contest was tied twice in the early stages of the second quarter.
However, Jalynn Gregory’s three-point play sparked a 16-2 run to conclude the first half.
Gregory scored seven of those points, and classmates Emily Ashburn, Abby Shoulders and Taylor Ward all contributed during the surge. Shoulders’ 3-pointer concluded the first-half scoring and created a 14-point margin (35-21) at halftime.
“I think it’s important to get everyone involved,” Ward said. “It’s important for our seniors. It’s our last year. We want to do our best. We have to include everyone to do that.”
DeKalb County (5-8 overall, 1-5 in 8-AA) didn’t get closer than 11 points after halftime.
Gregory scored 13 consecutive points for her squad in the second half, beginning late in the third quarter and spanning three minutes.
Gregory scored 24 of her school-record 37 points after halftime. She made 11 of 21 field-goal attempts and 12 of 14 free throws.
She tied former teammate Keeley Carter, who scored 37 on Feb. 22, 2019, during an 83-35 win over Grundy County in a Region 4-AA Tournament quarterfinal contest.
The Tigerettes shot 51% from the field and converted 18 of 21 free throws.
However, DeKalb County prevented a blowout by sinking 23 of 30 at the free-throw line.
“We did that to York too,” White said of sending the opponent to the free-throw line. “We got killed on the boards at York, and we fouled shooters. That’s a cardinal sin on my team.”
Shoulders backed Gregory’s production with 13 points, and both Ashburn and Ward scored nine points.
“Offensively, after the first four minutes of the game, we could score just about at will,” White said. “We did get contributions from everybody, which is good.”
White is hopeful that the loss will prove beneficial.
“I think it will make us better,” White said. “We hope it has the same effect as Westmoreland (an early-season loss — the team’s only setback — during the 2019-20 campaign).
“You don’t want to lose, but if you’ll learn from it, it’ll be alright.”
Macon County is in the midst of one of its most challenging stretches of the season, having faced unbeaten Ensworth on Saturday and traveling to Baxter to face unbeaten Upperman on Tuesday.
“It’s important for us,” Ward said of facing top competition. “It’s showing us what we need to improve for later on. This is allowing us to play tougher competition and get ready for the district games and tournaments.”
- The Tigerettes struggled offensively in the 52-32 loss at York Institute.
Macon County’s last loss was a 46-43 setback to visiting Westmoreland on Nov. 25, 2019.
The Lady Dragons took control early on, leading 15-7 after one period of play.
The margin was seven points (24-17) at halftime and 14 points (38-24) entering the final period.
Macon County shot just 22% from the field and connected on just 3 of 18 3-pointers.
The Tigerettes were 15 of 18 at the free-throw line but were outrebounded by a 26-17 margin.
The Lady Dragons shot 48% from the field and were 14 of 18 at the charity stripe.
Senior point guard Haylee Johnson led York Institute offensively with 17 points, going 9-of-10 at the free-throw line, and teammate Laci Patton scored 10 points.
Gregory finished with a team-high 14 points, connecting on just 2 of 14 field-goal attempts but sinking all nine of her free-throw attempts.
Shoulders misfired on all six of her field-goal attempts.
The rest of the Macon County scoring includes: Saranda Woodson 8 points, Ashburn 3, Ward 3, Cadence Carter 2 and Shoulders 2.
The Tigerettes entered the contest having scored at least 56 points in each of their first nine games.
- Macon County suffered a 67-45 loss to unbeaten Ensworth on Saturday morning in the Sonic Showcase, which was played at Lebanon High School.
The Lady Tigers are the two-time defending Division II-Class AA state champions and have won six state titles overall.
On Saturday, Ensworth (10-0) led 22-8 after one period of play, 33-17 at halftime and 61-34 entering the final period.
The Lady Tigers shot 48% from the field, forced 15 turnovers and outrebounded the Tigerettes by a 34-25 margin.
Conversely, Macon County (10-2) shot 27% from the field and 5 of 22 from three-point range, although the Tigerettes sank 16 of 18 free-throw attempts.
Gregory made all of her squad’s 3-pointers and scored 25 points, though she connected on just 6 of 22 shots from the field. She was 8 of 9 at the free-throw line.
Shoulders produced 13 points. Woodson provided four points, seven rebounds and three steals. Ashburn and Ward contributed two and one points, respectively.
Junior Kennedy Cambridge led Ensworth offensively with 24 points, converting 10 of 16 field-goal attempts (including four made 3-pointers). Classmate Kamil Collier provided a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds, and freshman Jaloni Cambrigde finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, five steals and four assists.
The Lady Tigers have won 55 consecutive games.
