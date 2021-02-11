The Macon County High School girls basketball team went deep into its playbook last Friday night in order to remain in the second-place chase in District 8-AA.
The Tigerettes bounced back from a loss three days earlier and also avenged a setback from earlier this season by capturing a 48-43 win over visiting York Institute at Nera White Gymnasium.
“Losing to these teams, it really does (hurt),” Macon County senior forward Saranda Woodson said. “We are used to winning. It shocked us at first (to lose). It made us doubt ourselves. We shouldn’t do that.
“We didn’t get down on ourselves tonight.”
Three days earlier, the Tigerettes dropped a 61-44 contest at Livingston Academy, which was the team’s fifth loss in 10 games.
Over its prior 80 games, the Macon County program only lost seven times.
“The losses are for sure shocking,” Woodson said. “Everyone expects us to win. It stinks.
“Tonight is a big win.”
The two teams played in Jamestown on Jan. 12, with Lady Dragons rolling to a 52-32 victory.
“Our defense was so much better (on Friday),” Tigerette head coach Larry White said. “They didn’t get to the rim.”
It was a different defense as Macon County employed a 1-2-2, match-up zone.
“This is the fourth time we’ve ever played it,” White said. “It was two things. We thought we could guard the post much better and keep them from getting the ball, and we thought we could stop (senior point guard Haylee) Johnson’s penetration so much better.”
Woodson added, “We worked on that every day in practice for at least an hour. We knew they were getting in the paint last time. We talked, worked together, communicated and shut down the paint.”
Woodson scored seven points in th first quarter, helping her squad take a 16-11 lead into the second stanza.
Woodson finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.
“It was awesome,” White said of Woodson’s play. “We worked on drawing those charges this week. She stepped up and did a great job.”
The charges that White referred to was three offensive fouls that Woodson drew against York Institute’s post players.
“We watch film, and we go over their offenses,” Woodson said. “We practice in our zone, and we try to beat (the offensive players) there to spots. We did that really well tonight.”
Johnson made back-to-back 3-pointers early in the second period to pull her squad back to within a point, and that’s how the game stood at halftime, with the Tigerettes clinging to a 23-22 lead at halftime.
There were four lead changes in a slow-paced third quarter, which ended with Woodson’s three-point play in the final second giving her squad a 30-28 lead.
Then, classmate Jalynn Gregory scored the first four points of the fourth quarter to create a six-point cushion.
“We move the ball, and we look for the best shot, no matter what it is,” Woodson said. “We focus on the next play, keep our head up and don’t get down.
“It’s working together. That’s how we came out and won.”
The margin fluctuated between two and six points for most of the final period.
Macon County made 12 of 15 free throws over the final three minutes to hold on, with Gregory sinking all eight of her attempts. The Middle Tennessee State University signee was perfect in 12 attempts at the charity stripe.
The Tigerettes — who improved to 9-3 in District 8-AA play — converted 22 of 25 free-throw attempts in the contest, offsetting a 31-%-shooting effort from the field.
“We were really good at the foul line,” White said.
Gregory finished with 16 points, and senior Abby Shoulders joined Gregory and Woodson in double figures with 10 points.
Johnson poured in a game-high 20 points, and teammate Gabby Beaty scored 10 points.
Through last weekend, Macon County, York Institute and Livingston Academy were jostling for second, third and fourth place in District 8-AA.
“It was a must-win for us tonight,” White said. “I stressed that all week. I told them that I wasn’t trying to put any pressure on them, but that if we didn’t win tonight, we weren’t going to have a chance to finish second or third.”
- The Tigerettes dominated the second half in a 68-51 win at Clay County on Saturday afternoon.
Macon County claimed a 70-54 victory over the visiting Lady Bulldogs when the two teams met in Lafayette on Dec. 1.
In the rematch, the Tigerettes shot 50% from the field, while Clay County shot just 39% from the field and was just 4 of 17 from three-point range.
Macon County led just 29-27 at halftime but took an 11-point lead (46-35) into the final period and then outscored the host squad by a 22-16 margin over the final eight minutes.
Gregory made 9 of 15 field-goal attempts (including four 3-pointers) and 7 of 8 free-throw attempts, finishing with 29 points, five assists and three steals.
Woodson had a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds, converting 6 of 10 shots from the field, and Shoulders also scored 13.
Teammates Emily Ashburn and Taylor Ward had eight and five points, respectively, and Ward also grabbed five rebounds and dished out four assists.
Lady Bulldog sophomore post player Briley Burchett scored a team-high 11 points, and teammate Katie Arms produced 13 points.
Macon County improved to 16-5 with the win.
- The Tigerettes produced just 12 points in the second half of a 61-44 loss at Livingston Academy on Feb. 2.
The two teams played five days earlier in Lafayettte, with Macon County claiming a 45-37 win.
However, the Tigerettes shot just 28% from the field in the rematch, while the Lady Wildcats connected on 48% of their field-goal attempts.
Macon County led 18-16 after one period of play but trailed 34-30 at halftime and then were outscored by a 15-5 margin in the third quarter.
Gregory led the Tigerettes offensively with 19 points, backed by Shoulders (8 points), Ashburn (6), Taylor Ward (5), Woodson (4) and Thompson (2).
Aleah Melton led Livingston Academy offensively with 22 points, and teammate Hailey Cronk made three of the team’s 10 3-pointers and finished with 11 points.
