TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. — The Macon County High School softball team erupted for 15 hits in a 13-2, five-inning win at Monroe County (Kentucky) last Thursday afternoon.
The Tigerettes scored in each of their first four turns at-bat, exploding for seven runs in the fourth inning.
Macon County junior Cadence Carter hit a three-run home run during the second inning.
Carter finished with four hits and five runs batted in (RBI).
Classmate Macy Meador had three hits, scored three runs and drove in a run.
Senior Trista Jenkins finished with two hits, two runs and an RBI, and classmate Allie Warner produced two hits, two runs and two RBI. Warner’s two-run triple highlighted the fourth-inning outburst.
Coley provided two hits and scored a run.
Kayla Frye picked up the complete-game win in the pitcher’s circle, allowing an earned run on four hits.
The Tigerettes improved to 19-9.
Macon County suffered a 4-3 loss to visiting White County on April 19.
The Tigerettes scored three runs in the third inning to take a one-run lead, and they maintained that advantage until the Lady Warriors rallied for two runs in the top of the sixth.
Macon County junior Ellie Coley went the distance in the pitcher’s circle, scattering 10 hits. The right-hander allowed four earned runs, walked one batter and struck out five.
Coley, Jenkins and Gianna Holden all had two hits. Coley scored a run and drove in a run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.