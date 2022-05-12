The Macon County High School softball squad opened the District 7-3A Tournament with an 18-0, three-inning win over visiting Cumberland County last Thursday.
The Tigerettes captured wins of 3-2 and 15-0 over the Lady Jets earlier this month.
Last Thursday, Macon County junior pitcher Ellie Coley limited Cumberland County to one hit and struck out four hitters.
Classmate Macy Meador led off the seven-run first inning with a home run and singled later in the frame.
Freshman teammate Gianna Holden provided two-run doubles in both the first and second innings.
Coley led off the third inning with a single and scored when senior Trista Jenkins homered.
Coley, Jenkins and Meador all had three hits, and both Coley and Jenkins scored three runs and drove in two. Meador drove in four runs and scored twice.
Carter finished with two hits and scored twice, and senior Allie Warner, Bailey Turner and Addison Woodard all scored two runs as well.
MCHS improved to 23-9.
• The Tigerettes claimed a 6-5 win over visiting DeKalb County two days earlier in the team’s regular-season finale, securing second place in 7-3A during the regular season.
The two teams played five days earlier in Smithville, with Macon County earning a 5-3 victory.
In the rematch, Coley led off the bottom of the eighth with a single but was forced out when Jenkins grounded into a fielder’s choice.
Senior Kara Case followed with a single to rightfield, and Holden singled to load the bases.
Turner then drew a four-pitch walk to force in Jenkins with the winning run.
The Tigerettes erupted for four runs in the second inning.
Jenkins was hit by a pitch and eventually scored as Turner drew another bases-loaded walk.
Then, Meador came through with a two-out double that drove in three runs.
After the Lady Tigers took the lead with a three-run fourth and two-run fifth, Meador hit a one-out home run in the fifth to tie the contest.
Both Meador and Holden had two hits, and Meador drove in four runs.
Jenkins scored two runs, and Turner drove in two.
Coley went the distance in the pitcher’s circle, allowing three earned runs on 10 hits. She struck out eight and did not walk a batter.
Macon County improved to 8-3 in district play.
