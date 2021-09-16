The Macon County High School volleyball squad rolled to a 25-22, 25-16, 25-21 victory at Greenbrier on Thursday evening.
Tigerette juniors Ellie Coley and Allie Thompson had 10 kills and two blocks each, and Coley also contributed 11 digs and three aces.
Classmate Macy Meador provided seven kills and six aces.
Macon County senior Myle Crowder and junior Kenna Wyatt led the team with 14 and 13 digs, respectively, and junior setter Cadence Carter compiled 27 assists and 11 digs.
The Tigerettes improved to 2-1 in District 11-AA play.
