CARTHAGE — The Macon County High School girls basketball team rolled to a 67-40 victory over Smith County on Monday evening.
The Tigerettes built an early lead and gradually pulled away.
Senior point guard Jalynn Gregory scored 10 points in the first quarter as Macon County took a 16-11 lead into the second stanza, and classmate Abby Shoulders provided seven points in the second period as the advantage swelled to 19 points (37-18) by halftime.
The Tigerettes led 53-24 entering the final period.
Gregory scored a game-high 19 points, and Shoulders finished with 14 points, backed by Allie Thompson (9 points), Emily Ashburn (8), Kaydence Walrond (6), Taylor Ward (6) and Saranda Woodson (5).
Shoulders grabbed a team-high eight rebounds, and Thompson and Ward grabbed seven each. Ashburn led the team with four assists and three steals.
Macon County (9-0 overall, 3-0 in District 8-AA) made 12 of 25 3-pointers.
Merissa Spivey led the Lady Owls offensively with 11 points.
- The Tiger boys suffered a 74-53 loss to Smith County.
Matthew Sinclair scored 11 points in the first quarter as the Owls built a 19-13 lead, and the margin was at 12 points (36-24) at halftime.
Sinclair scored eight more points in the third quarter as the margin expanded to 17 points (53-36), and Brayden Holliman provided eight points for Smith County in the final period.
Junior Braydee Brooks and senior Connor Johnson led Macon County (1-7, 0-3) offensively with 16 points each, and teammates Cody Cothron and Hayden Wix scored six points each. Junior teammate Dawson Shrum provided five points.
Sinclair and Holliman led the Owls with 25 and 20 points, respectively.
Smith County made 13 3-pointers and shot 50% from the field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.