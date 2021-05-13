The Macon County High School softball squad rolled to a 13-1, four-inning victory over visiting York Institute in its District 8-AA Tournament opener on Friday evening.
The two teams played in Jamestown on April 12, with the Tigerettes rolling to a 17-1 win in three innings.
The Lady Dragons produced a run-scoring double in the top of the first inning of the rematch, but that was the only hit they managed.
Macon County junior Makenzie Stafford pitched the first inning, and sophomore teammate Ellie Coley came on to toss three innings of hitless softball, striking out six batters.
Tigerette senior Abby Shoulders singled in the bottom of the first and scored on sophomore Cadence Carter’s double.
Junior Allie Warner provided a two-run triple to highlight the five-run second. Shoulders also singled in a run in the second.
Freshman Maddy Cunningham had a two-run single during the six-run third, which also included run-scoring singles by Carter, junior Trista Jenkins and freshman Addison Woodard.
Then, Shoulders singled and scored the game’s final run in the bottom of the fourth.
Shoulders had three of her squad’s 12 hits and scored three runs, and Carter and Meador provided two hits each. Carter scored two runs and drove in two, and Coley, Jenkins and Meador all scored two runs as well.
The Tigerettes improved to 24-4-1.
- Macon County scored multiple runs in four of its final five turns at-bat during last Wednesday’s 12-4 win at Gordonsville.
The host squad scored single runs in the first and second innings as Kailey Plumlee and Kara Thompson homered, but Carter doubled in Shoulders and Warner in the top of the third.
Stafford ignited a two-out rally in the fourth with a single, and Warner followed with another single.
Shoulders doubled to drive in Warner and Woodard.
Shoulders crossed the plate when Meador reached on an error, and Coley doubled in Meador.
Stafford singled again in the fifth to drive in Cunningham, and Stafford crossed the plate when Shoulders reached on an error.
Gordonsville added a run in the bottom of the fifth, but Carter doubled in Warner, Shoulders and Meador in the seventh.
Jenkins came through with a two-out double to drive in Carter with her squad’s final run.
Shoulders had three of her squad’s 12 hits, scored three runs and drove in two, and Jenkins also produced three hits. Both Carter and Stafford provided two hits, and Carter drove in five runs.
Warner scored three runs.
Coley pitched the first three innings before Meador came on to toss the final four frames. They combined to scatter eight hits.
- Meador erupted for three home runs as the Tigerettes rolled to a 14-4 win at Smith County last Thursday afternoon.
The two teams played in Carthage on April 6 as well, with Macon County rolling to a 13-1, five-inning victory.
In the rematch, the Tigerettes compiled 15 hits, with Meador providing five of those. She scored five runs and drove in five runs.
Meador hit a solo home run in the first inning, and following Carter’s single, Coley hit a two-run home run.
Shoulders and Meador hit back-to-back home runs in the three-run third.
It was Shoulders’ 10th home run of the season.
Meador singled in Warner in the three-run fourth, and Carter followed with a single to drive in Shoulders and Meador.
Warner’s fifth-inning sacrifice fly drove in Stafford, and Meador doubled to drive in freshman Malia Liles.
Shoulders scored thanks to a wild pitch, and Coley doubled to drive in Meador for a 13-4 lead.
Then, Meador led off the seventh inning with her 11th home run of the season.
Coley finished with four hits and drove in three runs, while Shoulders provided three hits and scored three runs.
Carter also had three hits, scored two runs and drove in two runs.
Meador allowed five hits over the first three innings in the pitcher’s circle, and Coley scattered six hits over the final four frames, issuing three walks while striking out eight.
