The Macon County Tigerettes’ season came to a close last Tuesday night with a 62-26 loss at Livingston Academy in the opening round of the District 7-AAA Tournament.
The Tigerettes, made up largely of freshmen this year, were in a complete rebuild mode after winning the Class AA state championship in Murfreesboro and losing all five starters off that squad.
“From the first day we met following last season, I told the girls that our goal was to be better in February than we were that day, and I believe with did that,” Tigerettes coach Larry White said. “We didn’t improve by leaps and bounds like I had hoped with might, but we did get better over the course of the season.
“District 7-AAA is a hard place to rebuild in, and it’s going to take some time.”
The Tigerettes trailed 11-4 after the first quarter of the game, and while the offense heated up a bit in the second quarter, scoring 11 points, the Livingston Lady Wildcats still managed a 29-15 halftime lead.
Macon County’s offense struggled in the third period, putting up just four points and finished the game with 11 second-half points total.
Natalie Green paced the Tigerettes in scoring in the game with 10 points. Kaydence Walrond added four points, while Laityn Kirby and Kyra Gregory had three points apiece. Karly Ramsey, Alexis Bandy and Grace Deckert rounded out the scoring for the Tigerettes with two points each.
The good news for Macon County is that all the players from this year are back, and will be joined by a pair of incoming freshmen from Macon County Junior High, which had a successful season, reaching the sectionals.
White said there is much work to be done for his squad to improve and play more competitively next season. He indicated that when Cadence Carter, the Tigerettes’ lone junior, returned for the final three games of the season after a pre-season injury from a car accident, that it helped his squad better take care of the ball.
“One of the things that we have to work on and get better at is our ball-handling and point guard play,” he said. When Cadence Carter returned for the final three games of the year, she helped us tremendously,” he said.
