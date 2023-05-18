The Macon County High School softball squad captured a 3-2 victory over White County on Sunday afternoon in the loser’s bracket final of the District 7-3A Tournament, which was played at Macon County High School.
With the win, the Tigerettes advanced to the tournament’s championship game but also earned a berth to the regional tournament. Macon County last advanced to the region in 2021, finishing as the district tournament runner-up to Upperman before suffering a 20-4 loss at Sequatchie County in the two teams’ region semifinal.
Later on Sunday, Macon County suffered a 5-2 loss to Upperman in the championship game, forcing the Tigerettes to travel to Fayette to face Lincoln County — the District 8-3A Tournament champion — in its region semifinal on Monday.
It was the fourth time that Macon County faced White County this season.
In fact, the Tigerettes opened the district tournament with a 3-1 win over White County on May 9.
Macon County rolled to wins of 10-0 and 13-2 over the Warriorettes during the two teams’ regular-season meetings.
The third meeting was considerably closer as each team scored a run in the first inning, and the Tigerettes scored the game’s final two runs in the second.
Macon County senior pitcher Ellie Coley shut down White County the rest of the way, limited the Warriorettes to five hits in the complete-game effort. She allowed an earned run and struck out nine hitters.
Tigerette senior Macy Meador led off the bottom of the first with a double and scored when Journey Beasley laid down a sacrifice bunt.
Teammate Kayla Frye singled to lead off the bottom of the first, and Katie Shockley followed with a bunt single. Both runners scored thanks to a fielding error.
The two teams combined for just 11 hits.
• One day later, Macon County fell into the loser’s bracket with a 3-2 loss to Upperman.
The Tigerettes suffered a 7-4 loss to the visiting Lady Bees on March 21, but Macon County responded with a 5-4 win at Upperman on April 13.
Each team scored a run in the first, with Meador hitting a home run, but the Lady Bees took the lead with a two-run sixth.
In the bottom of the seventh, Meador singled, moved to second base on Beasley’s sacrifice bunt and scored when senior Cadence Carter singled with two outs.
The Tigerettes outhit Upperman, 8-5.
Ellie Coley allowed two earned runs on five hits in the complete-game effort, walking two while striking out three.
• After rain delayed the tournament from Wednesday through Saturday, it resumed with Macon County’s 3-2 win over White County on Sunday.
The two teams again combined for 11 hits.
Each team scored two runs in the third.
Frye drew a leadoff walk, moved to second base on a wild pitch, advanced to third when Meador singled and scored when Katie Shockley laid down a bunt. Meador crossed the plate thanks to a throwing error by the catcher, tying the contest.
In the fifth, Ellie Coley led off with a double and scored the eventual game-winning run when Ryleigh Coley reached on a two-out error.
Meador singled twice and scored a run, and classmates Carter and Ellie Coley both singled and doubled. Coley also crossed the plate.
Over seven inning in the pitcher’s circle, Coley allowed two earned runs on five hits, scored a run and struck out six.
• Then, Upperman rallied in the championship game, producing two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings.
The Tigerettes produced just four hits in the final. Beasley, Meador, Shockley and Ryleigh Coley all singled.
Beasley led off the third inning with a single, and Shockley followed with a bunt single. Shockley was forced out at second base when Meador reached on a fielder’s choice, and Ellie Coley followed with a single to drive in Beasley. Gianna Holden drew a bases-loaded walk to force in Meador, giving Macon County a 2-1 lead.
The Lady Bees finished with nine hits.
Coley allowed four earned runs and struck out four hitters as the Tigerettes fell to 16-12.
