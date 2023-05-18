The Macon County High School softball squad captured a 3-2 victory over White County on Sunday afternoon in the loser’s bracket final of the District 7-3A Tournament, which was played at Macon County High School.

With the win, the Tigerettes advanced to the tournament’s championship game but also earned a berth to the regional tournament. Macon County last advanced to the region in 2021, finishing as the district tournament runner-up to Upperman before suffering a 20-4 loss at Sequatchie County in the two teams’ region semifinal.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.