The Macon County High School softball team completed its regular-season district championship with a 15-0, five-inning victory over visiting Livingston Academy on May 1.
The two teams played in Livingston on March 14 — which was the season opener for the Tigerettes — with Macon County claiming a 14-3 victory.
In the rematch, the Tigerettes compiled 26 hits.
Seniors Ellie Coley and Macy Meador had four hits each, with Meador doubling twice, scoring two runs and driving in four. Coley scored three runs.
Journey Beasley, Cadence Carter, Kenley Roark and Katie Shockley all had three hits. Roark had a double, scored two runs and drove in three, while Shockley scored twice and drove in two.
Two of Beasley’s three hits were doubles, and she scored a run and drove in two, while carter doubled, scored a run and drove in one.
Gianna Holden provided two hits and scored two runs. Ryleigh Coley also had two hits and drove in a run, and Harley Ritter contributed two hits and drove in two runs.
Ellie Coley picked up the complete-game victory in the pitcher’s circle, scattering seven hits while striking out five hitters.
Macon County improved to 14-10 overall and to 11-1 in District 7-3A play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.