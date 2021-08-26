The Macon County High School volleyball squad opened its season with a 25-7, 25-2, 25-17 victory at Trousdale County on Aug. 16.
Tigerette juniors Allie Thompson and Kenna Wyatt combined for 15 aces, and Wyatt led the team with eight digs.
Thompson provided four kills and four digs, and classmate Macy Meador led the team with eight kills and also had four digs.
Senior libero Myle Crowder also had four digs.
Sophomore setter Raechel Northern led the team with 10 assists, and junior teammate Cadence Carter provided five assists and four kills.
Macon County then suffered a 25-15, 25-21, 25-17 loss at Beech one day later.
The Tigerettes had just three aces in that match.
Crowder compiled a team-high 14 digs, and Meador and Wyatt finished with 12 and 9 digs, respectively.
Northern and Carter combined for 10 assists, and Carter led the team with four kills, with Meador, Thompson and Wyatt all producing three kills.
