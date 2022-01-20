The Macon County Tigerettes threw a scare into district foe Stone Memorial last Tuesday in a road game, before dropping a 54-52 decision.
Stone Memorial made two free throws with 15 seconds to play to take that lead. Macon County came down and missed a three-point shot, but got the rebound, but was unable to convert.
The Tigerettes showed life in the game, rallying from seven points down in the final 1:21 to give themselves a chance to win. Natalie Green hit a three-pointer and Kyra N. Gregory made two threes, the second of which tied the game with 21 seconds to play.
“We played really well,” Macon County coach Larry White said. “If we play like that, we have a chance to win some games.”
Four Tigerettes placed in double figures, led by Karly Ramsey’s 15 points. Green finished with 14 points, while Gregory had 11 and Kaydence Walrond added 10 points. Laityn Kirby rounded out the scoring with two points.
On Friday night, powerful White County came to Lafayette and left with a convincing 74-35 victory.
The Warriorettes shot out to a 25-6 lead after the first quarter and led 37-13 at the half.
White County held a 50-19 edge after three quarters, on its way to the victory.
Green paced the Tigerettes in scoring with 11 points, while Walrond had nine and Gregory tossed in six. Ramsey tallied four points for Macon County, and Grace Deckert had two points.
Last week
The Macon County Tigerettes had their three-game winning streak stopped when they traveled to Upperman on Jan. 4, and came up well short against the Lady Bees, 72-20.
The Tigerettes, who fell to 3-12 overall, had won three consecutive games over the Christmas break, but started slowly and could not recover against the powerful Lady Bees.
Upperman ran out to a 23-5 lead in the first quarter. In the second quarter, the Tigerettes played better and scored evenly with the Lady Bees, as each team had 10 points in the period, leaving the score 33-15 at halftime.
In the third quarter, however, the Tigerettes again had trouble scoring, getting just one point in the frame, while Upperman took a commanding 57-16 edge on the way to recording the victory.
Turnovers killed the Tigerettes, as they had 28 giveaways in the game.
Ramsey had six points to lead Macon County, while Walrond added five more. Kirby and Kyra N. Gregory had three points apiece for the Tigerettes, while Bandy had two points and Kirby added one to complete Mcon County’s scoring.
The Tigerettes’ makeup game at DeKalb County that was rescheduled for Monday night was again postponed and is now set for Thursday night.
