The Macon County High School girls basketball team dropped three games last week, beginning with a 46-35 loss to visiting Westmoreland on Jan. 30 at Nera White Gymnasium.
The contest was considerably closer than the earlier meeting between the two teams, a 52-30 victory for the Lady Eagles in Westmoreland on Dec. 6.
Behind seven first-quarter points from sophomore guard Karly Ramsey, the Tigerettes led 15-14 after one period in the rematch and were tied at 25 at halftime.
Macon County produced just four points in the third quarter — two baskets from senior center Allie Thompson — but trailed just 31-29 entering the final period.
However, the Lady Eagles pulled away late as Mallory Cassetty, Anna Creasy and Baye Dobbs combined for 14 points over the final eight minutes.
The Tigerettes managed just 10 points in the second half.
Ramsey and Thompson led MCHS offensively with 11 and 10 points, respectively, followed by Kaydence Walrond (7), Nataline Green (3), Cadence Carter (2) and Laityn Kirby (2).
Cassetty poured in a game-high 17 points.
Last Thursday evening, the Tigerettes produced a season-high point total but suffered an 85-80 loss to visiting DeKalb County.
DeKalb County claimed a 54-39 win when the two teams met in Smithville on Jan. 6.
In the rematch, DeKalb County built an early lead, leading 26-15 after one quarter, and held off a late Macon County surge.
DeKalb County still led 63-49 entering the final period.
Macon County made nine 3-pointers and connected on 23 of 26 free-throw attempts.
Walrond made six 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 18 points.
Ramsey scored 22 points to lead the Tigerettes, and three others Macon County players — Kirby (13 points), Thompson (12) and Green (11) — also reached double figures.
Teammate Katie Jo Shockley rounded out the scoring with four points.
Junior guard Ella VanVranken scored a game-high 28 points, and senior teammate Madison Martin provided 22 points.
Then, last Friday, Macon County suffered a 59-51 loss at Stone Memorial.
The Tigerettes claimed a 42-39 victory when the two teams played in Lafayette on Jan. 10.
In the rematch, Macon County trailed 18-15 after one period of play, 32-24 at halftime and 40-34 entering the fourth quarter.
It was the sixth consecutive loss for the Tigerettes.
Walrond made five more 3-pointers and finished with a team-leading 17 points, and Ramsey and Thompson also reached double figures, scoring 13 and 11 points, respectively.
Kirby contributed seven points, and Shockley and Green contributed two and one points, respectively.
Sophomores Adi Howard and Kortney Headrick led Stone Memorial offensively with 18 and 16 points, respectively.
