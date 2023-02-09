The Macon County High School girls basketball team dropped three games last week, beginning with a 46-35 loss to visiting Westmoreland on Jan. 30 at Nera White Gymnasium.

The contest was considerably closer than the earlier meeting between the two teams, a 52-30 victory for the Lady Eagles in Westmoreland on Dec. 6.

