MURFREESBORO – The Macon County High School girls basketball team decided to switch defenses early on in its state tournament opener against Covington.
It paid dividends.
The fifth-ranked Tigerettes used a 30-7 run over a 17-minute span to roll to a 49-34 victory in the Class AA quarterfinal round on Thursday morning at Middle Tennessee State University's Murphy Center.
“When we switched to the man, it really helped us, because we didn't have to worry about boxing out the back side,” Macon County senior point guard Jalynn Gregory said. “That's really what we were struggling with. They were getting their putbacks. When we switched, I think our whole attitude changed. We were like, if we box out here, we'll be fine. Our momentum changed.”
With the Tigerettes employing a match-up zone defense to start the game, Chargerette post players Felia Fayne and DaNiyasia Robinson turned offensive rebounds into successful putbacks in the first quarter, helping their squad out to a 15-11 lead.
Covington (24-6) actually scored the game's first six points on 3-pointers from Cortayza Flowers and Na'kya Gilliam, but Gregory responded by reeling off her squad's first nine points over a 76-second span.
“It took our breath away a little bit,” Woodson said of the early deficit. “We just came down and knew we had to just push. Jalynn knocked down two big threes, and we were right back in the game. We weren't down (at that point), and we just pushed until the end of the game.”
Then, Covington senior point guard Kalynn Howard scored five points early in the second stanza, giving her squad its biggest lead (20-15).
However, the Chargerettes struggled with turnovers, committing six in the second period due to Macon County's on-the-ball pressure in the half-court and also due to the full-court press that the Tigerettes employed.
“The turning point in the game was when we changed (defenses) … we were playing a hybrid match-up zone, and we changed to a man,” White said. “We were running and jumping out of that (with the full-court press).
“Taylor Ward did a fabulous job on the ball, touching a lot of balls. Everybody just raised their level of play.”
Following Howard's 3-pointer at the 5:52 mark of the second quarter, which created the five-point margin, Macon County started the 30-7 run.
“It was just like I want it to be,” White said. “Everybody just played really well.”
Howard scored eight points over the first 10-plus minutes – including making both of her squad's 3-pointers – but Tigerette senior guard Abby Shoulders limited Howard to just six points over the final 21-plus minutes.
“Abby Shoulders ... the defense on their point guard was a big key,” White said. “I wouldn't want Abby Shoulders to guard me for nothing. It's relentless. Jalynn is the same way. We make a conscious effort.
“When that horn goes off, we kind of flip a switch. We're really aggressive.”
Fayne picked up three fouls in the first half and a fourth at the 5:12 mark of the third quarter. Woodson drew two offensive fouls on Fayne, and she took another charge on Robinson in the third quarter, which was her third foul.
Gregory also drew an offensive foul on Gilliam in the first half.
“We talked about how to cooperate,” Fayne said of the team's preparation. “They take a lot of charges. We had to stay out of foul trouble.”
White added, “Saranda, taking those charges … if Maxpreps (a web site that covers high-school sports) is correct, she leads the state in charges. She does a great job of that.”
Fayne – who entered the contest averaging 13.7 points per game – attempted just five shots from the field.
“I watch film, especially when I'm playing a bigger post, and I read which way they go,” Woodson said. “I know if they take a dribble and go hard, if I bump the girl, it's easy to draw the foul.”
Despite facing the taller Chargerettes – with Fayne at 6-foot and Robinson at 5-foot-10 – Woodson and Ward helped Macon County outrebound Covington in the first half and have just a 21-20 rebounding disadvantage for the game. Woodson finished with 12 points and seven rebounds, while Ward provided 10 points and six rebounds.
“We made sure we were boxing out,” Woodson said. “We made sure we had two people on both of the big girls. We made sure we were pushing them out so they couldn't get the rebound and put it back up. We made sure we knew where everybody was and knew where the ball was.”
Two free throws from Shoulders with 1:10 remaining in the first half gave her squad a 22-20 lead at halftime, and the Chargerettes continued to struggle with turnovers against the Tigerettes' full-court press in the second half, finishing with 21 turnovers.
“We were prepared for it,” Howard said. “We just didn't execute well. We didn't pop to our spots. I guess the pressure kind of got to us.”
Layins from Shoulders, Gregory and Woodson to open the second half extended the lead to eight points.
Woodson – who made five of her six field-goal attempts – scored seven consecutive points for her squad, beginning with a layin at the third-quarter horn.
Ward followed that Woodson's flurry with back-to-back baskets, and Gregory added a basket to cap the 30-7 run. That gave Macon County its largest lead (45-27) with 5:10 remaining.
“I told them how crucial it was that we didn't let them go on a run, and we did,” Covington eighth-year head coach Katrisha Glass said. “It was missed assignments, turning the ball over.”
Gregory finished with a game-high 21 points, making 7 of 14 field-goal attempts. She also had four of the team's 13 steals, with both Ward and Woodson finishing with three steals.
Senior teammate Emily Ashburn led the team with four assists, and Gregory provided three.
The Tigerettes shot 49 percent from the field, compared to 36 percent for the Chargerettes.
Covington had won its previous 11 contests.
“Our scouting report was perfect,” White said. “We kind of knew what they were all going to do, and we did a really good job.”
The two programs also played in the opening round of the state two years ago, which was a 56-38 win for Macon County. Fayne and Howard combined for 33 points in that contest.
The Tigerettes won their state opener for the fourth consecutive season.
