The Macon County High School softball team has just one senior this season … and there’s only 13 players on the team.
However, that isn’t limiting the Tigerettes’ expectations as the season begins.
“We’re young, but this team has potential,” Macon County fifth-year head coach John Conditt said.
Two years ago, the Tigerettes won the program’s first regular-season district title since 2008, ending the season with a 26-11 record.
Then, last season was halted after just one week of play due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s tough not playing last year and not having a season under our belt,” Conditt said. “These freshmen are really eighth-graders. These sophomores are really freshmen … and the TSSAA (Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association) taking our scrimmags away … that’s going to hurt.”
Leading the list of returnees is that lone senior, Middle Tennessee State University signee Abby Shoulders.
“She can make a single into a double and a double into a triple,” Conditt said. “Speed kills, and Abby is loaded with speed. She will lead our team. She plays the game correctly. When she hits the field, she’s all business. She’s fun to watch play.”
Two sophomores — Ellie Coley and Macy Meador — along with a junior, Makenzie Stafford, will handle the pitching responsibilities.
“We need consistency and duration,” Conditt said. “They’re going to have to pitch a lot. They’re going to have to carry the load.”
Junior Kara Case is expected to be behind the plate.
Trista Jenkins started in the outfield as a freshman and will likely transition to playing first base this season.
“She’s going to hit it well,” Conditt said of Jenkins. “She’ll be my No. 4 batter. I think she’ll have a lot of home runs, a lot of RBI (runs batted in) and a lot of home runs.
“She’s been working on her speed, getting faster.”
Freshman Addison Woodard could play at second base, with Meador at shortstop.
“She’ll be batting second,” Conditt said of Meador. “I expect a lot of extra-base hits out of her. She’s very fast, and she’s been working on her ptiching.”
Shoulders will likely play shortstop when Meador pitches, though Shoulders is expected to be the starting centerfielder.
Freshman Maddy Cunningham is the front-runner at third base.
Junior Allie Warner should see action in leftfield, though Coley could also see action there.
“She’s an outstanding hitter,” Conditt said of Coley. “She knows the game. She’s a competitor. She has all the qualities. There’s nothing lacking.”
Sophomore Cadence Carter — who recently joined the team along with Shoulders and freshman Kaydence Walrond after competing with the Macon County High girls basketball squad — is the likely starter in rightfield.
Conditt feels that Carter, Warner and Case could be among those to step up this season.
“Allie has worked hard,” Conditt said. “She’s hitting the ball well, and I think Kara Case will do a good job of catching and running the defense. I’m proud of the leadership she’s taken … and I think Cadence Carter is going to hit the crap out of the ball.”
Sophomore Sydney Strum and freshman Malia Liles will provide depth for the 13-member squad.
“They’re the most enjoyable team I’ve ever coached in my life,” Conditt said. “All of my nine batters can go downtown (hit home runs).
“Every year, you want to go to the state tournament. That’s your goal. That’s your dream. We want to jell as a team, play hard and get better each game. We have to take it one game at a time.”
Macon County was slated to open the season against Portland on Monday before hosting Red Boiling Springs on Wednesday and Middle Tennessee Christian on Thursday.
The Tigerettes begin District 8-AA play on March 23, hosting Cannon County.
“Upperman should be No. 1,” Conditt said. “They’re returning about eight starters. Reagan Hurst — the pitcher — is a stud.
“Upperman, Livingston (Academy) and DeKalb (County) are always at the top, and Watertown will be drastically improved from what I’ve heard.”
