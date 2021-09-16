GREENBRIER — The Macon County High School girls soccer squad rolled to a 5-0 victory at Greenbrier in its district opener on Sept. 7.
It was the first win for the Tigerettes.
“It was a good confidence builder to play so well in our first district match,” Macon County head coach Terrance Pryor said. “The district is what we’ve been trying to prepare for, so it was good to see us play so well. The girls were very excited about it and definitely enjoyed the win.
“Our defense and keeper got a clean sheet, which is always nice to have.”
In the first half, Tigerette freshman Valerie Kirby propelled a shot off of the goalkeeper’s hands, and sophomore Chloe Blankenship converted on the rebound.
Then, Macon County freshman Taylor Green scored on a breakaway, and Kirby converted on a shot from the top of the box, increasing the first-half lead to 3-0.
In the second half, sophomore Ashley Romero’s corner kick led to a Blankenship goal, and Green scored on another breakaway to cap the scoring.
