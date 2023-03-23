The Macon County High School softball squad erupted for 10 runs in the fourth inning of its season opener, a 14-3, five-inning victory over visiting Livingston Academy on March 14.
The Tigerettes scored two runs in both the first and third innings.
The Lady Wildcats scored two runs in the second inning to tie the contest and added their final run in the fifth.
The Tigerettes scored two runs in both the first and third innings.
The Lady Wildcats scored two runs in the second inning to tie the contest and added their final run in the fifth.
Macon County senior Macy Meador tripled twice, scored two runs and drove in two.
Classmate Ellie Coley singled, doubled and scored two runs, and junior teammate Gianna Holden also had two hits, scored a run and drove in one.
Bailey Turner, Kenley Roark and Addison Woodard also crossed the the plate twice.
Coley picked up the complete-game victory in the pitcher’s circle, allowing three earned runs on six hits. The right-hander struck out one hitter and did not issue a base on balls.
The Tigerettes followed that up with another District 7-3A victory two days later, a 7-6 win at Stone Memorial on March 16.
Macon County built a five-run lead, with Meador hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning.
However, the Lady Panthers responded with two runs in the bottom of the fourth and took the lead with a four-run fifth.
The Tigerettes responded immediately, with Meador’s two-out double in the top of the sixth driving in Nevaeh Troutt and Katie Shockley.
Meador had three of her squad’s seven hits, scored twice and drove in four runs.
Coley singled twice and drove in a run, and Turner crossed the plate twice.
Coley allowed five earned runs on seven hits over 6 1/3 innings. She walked one and struck out eight.
Kayla Frye came on in relief of Coley in the fifth inning, but Coley reentered the game to start the sixth inning and held Stone Memorial scoreless over the final two frames.
