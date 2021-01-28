MT. JULIET — The Macon County Junior High girls basketball team kept their season alive with a 44-30 win over Springfield in the Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association (TMSAA) Area 11-AAA Tournament consolation game, which was played on Saturday afternoon at Mt. Juliet Middle School.
Tigerette point guard Kyra N. Gregory scored 12 of her game-high 14 points in the first half, helping her squad lead 13-3 after one period of play and 22-14 at halftime.
Then, teammates Alexis Bandy, Natalie Green and Karly Ramsey combined for 14 points in the third period as Macon County extended the margin to 23 points (40-17) entering the final period.
Green scored nine of her 13 points in the second half.
Ramsey and Bandy provided eight and seven points, respectively, and Kyra S. Gregory contributed two points.
Ramsey and Kyra N. Gregory were named to the all-tournament team.
Timaria Barber led the Lady Jackets offensively with 12 points, and teammate Amaya Walker scored nine points.
Macon County advanced to this week’s sectional tournament with the victory.
Then, the Tigerettes opened play in the TMSAA Section 3-AAA Tournament with a 48-24 over visiting New Providence Middle School on Monday evening.
Green poured in a career-high 19 points, all of which came over the first three quarters. The eighth-grade center scored six points in the first quarter, eight in the second stanza and five more in the third period as Macon County led 10-3 after one period of play, 27-8 by halftime and 41-18 entering the final period.
Ramsey joined Green in double figures with 10 points, followed by Kyra N. Gregory (8), Bandy (5), Journey Beasley (2), Sheridan Ellis (2) and Leah Dickerson (2).
Ivy Downs and Grace Fuaau led New Providence with seven points each.
Macon County improved to 15-1 and advanced to face Area 12 champion Ellis in Thursday’s quarterfinal round.
The Tigerettes suffered their first loss with Thursday evening’s 30-26 setback against Dickson Middle School.
Macon County led 9-0 after one period of play but was outscored in each of the final three quarters.
Ramsey scored four points in the first quarter, and the Tigerettes led 17-11 at halftime.
Ramsey scored five more points in the third period, but the Lady Cougars pulled to within a point (25-24) entering the fourth quarter.
There were only seven points scored in the final period.
Green made a free throw to account for Macon County’s lone production over the final six minutes.
Both Karleigh Stevenson and Keely Webb made a pair of free throws in the fourth quarter.
Ramsey scored a game-high 12 points, backed by Green (7 points), Kyra N. Gregory (4), Bandy (2) and Beasley (1).
Webb and Jenna Saine led Dickson offensively with eight points each, with Saine scoring all of her points in the third quarter, and Stevenson finished with six points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.