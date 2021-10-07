The Macon County High School volleyball squad concluded the regular season with three consecutive wins last week.
The Tigerettes rolled to a 25-11, 25-20, 25-20 win over visiting Eagleville on Sept. 27.
Macon County juniors Macy Meador and Allie Thompson combined for 19 kills and seven aces, and Thompson led the team with three blocks. Meador also had 12 digs.
Classmate Ellie Coley provided seven kills and seven digs.
Tigerette junior Kenna Wyatt served up a team-best five aces to go along with eight digs, and junior setter Cadence Carter dished out 26 assists in addition to compiling 15 digs.
Senior libero Myle Crowder led the team with 21 digs.
- Macon County followed that up with a 23-25, 25-13, 25-19, 25-17 win over visiting Greenbrier one night later.
The Tigerettes rolled to a 25-22, 25-16, 25-21 victory at Greenbrier on Sept. 9.
In the rematch, Macon County dominated play after dropping the opening game.
Coley produced a career-high 15 kills and also had 12 digs, and Thompson provided 12 kills and five aces.
Meador produced seven kills, five aces and 14 digs, and Carter finished with team-highs of 22 digs and 28 assists.
Wyatt had 16 digs and five aces, and Crowder provided four kills and nine digs.
The Tigerettes concluded District 11-AA play with a 4-2 mark.
- Macon County suffered a 25-23, 21-25, 25-16 loss to visiting Livingston Academy last Wednesday evening.
The Tigerettes suffered a 25-23, 26-28, 25-20 loss at Livingston Academy on Aug. 31.
In the rematch, Macon County battled back to overcome a deficit in the opening game, but the Lady Wildcats won the final two points to capture the win.
Then, after the Tigerettes rebounded to win the second game, Livingston Academy took control to win the match.
Meador led the team with 12 kills, in addition to 20 digs.
Thompson provided 10 kills and three blocks, and Carter compiled 27 assists and 19 digs.
Coley and Crowder combined for nine kills, and Crowder — who was recognized during senior-night activities after the match — also had nine digs.
Both Carter and Coley provided two blocks.
